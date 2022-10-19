KWC to host virtual FAFSA information session Thursday
Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Office of Admissions and Financial Aid invites high school seniors and their parents/guardians to attend “FAFSA 101” — a virtual information session about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) — at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
The FAFSA is the first step in applying for federal grants, loans and work-study for college.
During “FAFSA 101,” representatives from the Office of Admissions and Financial Aid will discuss everything students and families need to know about filling out the FAFSA, including requirements, myths and frequently asked questions.
To register for this event, contact the Admissions Office at 270-852-3120.
Kentucky Wesleyan to host criminal justice reform advocate
The Criminal Justice and Criminology Program at Kentucky Wesleyan College will host David L. Garlock, who will speak on “Understanding the Connection between Victimization and Crime” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 3 in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.
Garlock is a successful re-entry professional and criminal justice reform advocate.
The event is sponsored by New Beginnings and RiverValley Behavioral Health. For more information, contact Dragana Derlic, Ph.D., assistant professor and coordinator of the Criminal Justice and Criminology Program, at dragana.derlic@kwc.edu.
Kentucky Wesleyan will host Abel and Earle recital
Kentucky Wesleyan College will host violinist Alfred Abel and pianist Diane Earle in a duo recital at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building.
The pair will perform music by “the Four B’s”: Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Bartok.
Abel is a visiting artist in violin, and Earle is professor emeritus of music at KWC. They have performed together extensively since 2007. The recital is free and open to the public and is part of the Dr. Paul W. Hagan Chamber Music Series.
