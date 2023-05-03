Apollo student selected as Congressional Art Competition winner

Congressman Brett Guthrie announced the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition from Kentucky’s Second District at the art competition reception hosted April 24 for students and their families and educators at the Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.