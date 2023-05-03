Apollo student selected as Congressional Art Competition winner
Congressman Brett Guthrie announced the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition from Kentucky’s Second District at the art competition reception hosted April 24 for students and their families and educators at the Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Center.
This year, 45 artwork entries were created for this competition between 37 students representing Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Hart, Nelson and Warren counties.
Apollo High School student Paulie Frashure received overall honorable mention.
KWC to celebrate Class of 2023 with Baccalaureate, Commencement
Kentucky Wesleyan College’s 155th annual Commencement will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road.
Bishop Leonard Fairley will address the Class of 2023 on the “Spirit of Availability, Part 2.” He will be the recipient of an honorary doctor of divinity.
The college’s Baccalaureate celebration will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center’s Young Auditorium, 3300 Frederica St.
Rev. Tony Shouse will address the graduates at Baccalaureate on “Stories of Calling: Our Next Chapter.”
Kentucky Wesleyan Singers to perform in Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland in May
The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers and six chaperones will depart for a tour of Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland on May 8. The choir is led by Associate Professor of Music Dennis Jewett, director of choral activities and vocal studies. James Wells, music director at St. Stephen Cathedral, is the accompanist.
The first performance will be at historic St. Andrews University in a joint concert with the university’s Chapel Choir. A highlight of the concert will be the Coronation Anthem, “I Was Glad,” by English composer Hubert Parry. The two choirs will sing the anthem together, accompanied by Wells.
Musical selections will center on music from Scotland and Ireland, some of which came to the Southern Appalachian region with early settlers and became a part of America’s early hymnody published in “Kentucky Harmony” in 1816.
The second performance will be a lunchtime concert at the famous St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, one of the scenes of lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II.
Crossing to Northern Ireland, the choir will visit Belfast and sing for mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh, Northern Ireland. A KWC international student will meet the group in Belfast.
The final concert will be a lunchtime concert at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
