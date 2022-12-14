Brescia University welcomes four new board of trustees members
Brescia University added four new Board of Trustee members. Sister Sharon Sullivan, Sister Martha Keller, Teresa McJoynt and Chris Graff join the other 33 voting members, faculty, staff and student representatives.
Sullivan currently serves as the congregational leader of the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph. She served at Brescia University, then Brescia College, as Director of Residential Life and Professor of Education and Special Education. She returned to Brescia and became chairwoman of the Social and Behavioral Studies Division, chairwoman of the School of Education and coordinator of special education. She was academic dean and vice president for Academic Affairs between 2007 and 2010.
Keller is assistant congregational leader of Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph. Keller became an Ursuline Sister in 1976. She was a teacher at Immaculate Conception School, then she went to teach at Pius Tenth School, St. Mary High School, and then Owensboro Catholic High School.
McJoynt served as an instructor in health care administration at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science before retiring. She also served as the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission chair, Center for the Science of HeathCare Delivery Kern Center Affiliate, American College of Heathcare Executives mentor, Cancer Nutrition Consortium Board of Directors, Vizient, Inc. and on Global Executive Services Council.
Graff serves as System Vice President, Financial Operations for Baptist Health System. He received his bachelor of science degree from Brescia University and his MBA with concentration in entrepreneurship from the University of Louisville.
KWC appoints Jones as vice president of enrollment management
Kentucky Wesleyan College President Thomas Mitzel announced the appointment of Stuart Jones as the College’s vice president of enrollment management. Jones will begin his duties on Dec. 19.
Jones is an Indiana native with 28 years of experience in higher education leadership. He has served as the chief enrollment officer at four small private institutions in three regions of the country – Midwest, South and Northeast. He comes to KWC after serving six years as vice president of enrollment management at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Jones holds a doctor of philosophy from Northcentral University in Prescott Valley, AZ, where he studied education with an emphasis in higher education leadership. He holds a master of arts in divinity and theology from Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis and a bachelor of arts in interpersonal and public communications from Purdue University. He is also a 2014 graduate of the Executive Leadership Academy from the Council of Independent Colleges and American Association of State Colleges and Universities.
KWC students earn top rankings for scientific research presentations
Three Kentucky Wesleyan College students ranked among the top scorers for research presentations given at the Kentucky Academy of Science’s 2022 Annual Meeting in November.
Panels of scientists who judged students’ research presentations designated top-tier presentations as “Thoroughbreds.”
KWC students who earned the designation are:
- Nicholas Johnson, for a health sciences presentation on "Development of 3D-Bioprinted L. rh Containing Silicone Catheters to Treat Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections."
- Jenna Burns, for a zoology botany presentation on "Wolf Spider Decision-Making Based on Distance from a Food Source."
- Sashalia Ramirez, for a zoology/botany presentation on "Comparison of Avian Guilds Between Suburban and Exurban Sites in Florida and Kentucky, USA."
