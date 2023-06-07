OHS seniors graduate with fine arts scholarships
Ten seniors from Owensboro High School graduated with fine arts scholarships this year.
• Adian Gray, theatre performance at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville
• Ava Wiggins, choral music education at Butler University in Indianapolis
• Will Jones, vocal music performance at the University of Kentucky
• Bodie Moore, musical theatre and design at Northern Kentucky University
• Sut Hting Pauhkum, music education at the University of Louisville
• Jada Taylor, music theory at Eastern Kentucky University
• Josh White, music at Kentucky Wesleyan College
• Dante Dillman, music at Kentucky Wesleyan College
• Jason Eric, music at the University of Louisville
• Scarlett Head, music performance at the University of Kentucky
The high school teachers from each of the programs are Carolyn Greer, theatre; Jenifer Wiggins, vocal music; Elizabeth Jones, orchestra; and Abe Barr and Aaron Klausing, band.
Bellamy, Brown named to district OPS posts
Owensboro Public Schools chief academic officer Steve Bratcher has named Amy Bellamy and Sarah Brown to new district-wide posts.
Bellamy has been named the instructional coordinator for English, language arts and social studies, while Brown will be the instructional coordinator for math and science.
Bellamy has been with OPS for 17 years, serving as a middle school teacher at Owensboro Middle School until accepting a position as the district literacy coach in 2018.
Brown just completed her 10th year in education, the last five with OPS. She entered the district as a science teacher and during the COVID-19 pandemic was named the digital learning instructional coach.
In their new roles, Bellamy and Brown will provide guidance related to their specific content area curriculum for preschool through grade 12. They will oversee the selection of instructional materials, supplies and equipment to support effective implementation of content area standards.
Both will officially assume their new positions July 1.
Gatton Academy recognizes Kentucky educators for support of the 2023 class
The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky recently recognized 33 educators from across the Commonwealth for their support of high ability students. The educators were recognized at the program’s May 6 commencement in Van Meter Hall on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
The Gatton Academy established the Gatton Academy Educator Recognition Program in 2018 to acknowledge and celebrate the support students receive from teachers, counselors, gifted and talented specialists and principals along their educational journeys.
Recognized educators include:
• Jonathan Leohr, Daviess County Public Schools
• Michele Nevitt, Hancock County Schools
• LoriAnn Redmon, Owensboro Catholic High School
