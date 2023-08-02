OH named presenting sponsor of 2023 KWC homecoming, family weekend
Kentucky Wesleyan College announced Monday that Owensboro Health is the presenting sponsor of the college’s Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 celebrations.
Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 presented by Owensboro Health will be held Sept. 21-24 and will feature a wide selection of home Panther athletic events, performances by KWC theatre, choir and band at “A Taste of the Arts,” highlights of the high-quality academics through the Pillars Lecture Series, recognition of many notable alumni and friends through both the 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame and Awards Celebration and the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony, special reunion programming and much more.
The Bash on the Lawn will return for its third year. The event, which is free for all to attend from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, will feature live music by The Flemings and Soul N The Pocket, inflatables, face painting, food and beverage trucks and a number of other family-friendly activities before the Panthers’ Homecoming football game vs. Ohio Dominican at 6 p.m.
For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 presented by Owensboro Health visit kwc.edu/homecoming.
KWC launches new music industry degree program
Kentucky Wesleyan College is launching a new bachelor of arts in music industry degree, a collaboration between three award-winning, nationally recognized KWC programs, beginning in the fall 2023 semester. Students who select this degree will take an interdisciplinary approach in their major courses, combining areas of music, business and communication arts (media).
The music industry degree complements three other degree options already offered by KWC’s music program: a bachelor of music in music performance; a bachelor of arts in music; and a bachelor of music education.
Students will complete internship hours designed for exploration of students’ desired fields of interest under the direct supervision of a staff or faculty members. The interdisciplinary coursework and practical experience of the internships will prepare students well for employment upon graduation.
Students can begin enrolling in courses for the music industry major beginning in the fall 2023 semester. More information about Kentucky Wesleyan College’s music industry degree and music program is available at www.kwc.edu/music.
