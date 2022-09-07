KWC one of The Princeton Review’s ‘Best in the Southeast’ for 19th year
Kentucky Wesleyan College is one of the 143 best colleges in the southeast according to The Princeton Review.
The education services company lists KWC in the “Best in the Southeast” section of its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” website. KWC has earned this recognition for 19 consecutive years.
“We are honored to receive this significant recognition,” KWC President Thomas Mitzel said. “The prestigious designation is a reflection of the commitment of our faculty and staff to serve each student by providing a high quality education in a personalized, nurturing environment.”
The colleges included in the “Best in the Southeast” listing are located in 12 southeastern states, and The Princeton Review honored a total of 655 colleges in five U.S. regions and internationally.
According to its website, The Princeton Review considers these colleges to be academically outstanding institutions that are well worth consideration in a college search.
German American Bank unveiled as presenting sponsor of Leadership Wesleyan
Kentucky Wesleyan College welcomed German American Bank as the presenting sponsor of Leadership Wesleyan. Hosted by the Office of Alumni Relations, the program is designed to prepare junior and senior students for life after college. The three-year partnership agreement includes support for the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund, which benefits all KWC students. German American Bank is now a member of the 1858 Society, in honor of the donation.
“We are grateful to our friends at German American Bank for its investment in this important program that espouses the values of both organizations and prepares future leaders of our community,” said Eddie Kenny, vice president of advancement. “Leadership Wesleyan provides invaluable experience to ensure our students walk across the Commencement stage educated in their fields and ready to navigate the challenges and opportunities life after college brings.”
KWC launched a pilot session of Leadership Wesleyan in March and received positive responses from participants.
The expanded Leadership Wesleyan program, which is scheduled for Oct. 21-22 and March 17-18, 2023, will include conference-style keynotes and breakout sessions on personal and professional life skills, including personal finance, work/life balance, interviewing, salary negotiation, mental health, résumé writing and more.
Two local students selected as UK Undergraduate Research Ambassadors
The Office of Under- graduate Research (OUR) at the University of Kentucky announced that 22 undergraduates have been selected for the 2022-23 Undergraduate Research Ambassador program.
Area students participating are:
Caleb Kennedy, Honors biosystems engineering major from Hartford, Kentucky, College of Engineering
Gabija Ziemyte, physics and mathematics major from Owensboro, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences
The program’s mission is to increase awareness and create opportunities for students to actively engage in research and creative scholarship. Ambassadors must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential and be involved in mentored research. This year’s ambassadors represent six colleges, 15 disciplines and 18 research areas.
The student leaders’ goal is to make undergraduate research more accessible. Ambassadors promote undergraduate research involvement and opportunities through student outreach and program events, such as tabling, information sessions, student workshops, speaking engagements, class and student organization presentations and OUR-sponsored events, including the 5-Minute Fast Track Competition and Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars.
