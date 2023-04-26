Brescia hosting award-winning author Price, presented by Owensboro Art Guild
Local author and publisher Eddie Price will present the program “Writing, Publishing and Marketing” from 6-8 p.m. May 11 at Brescia University.
Price will cover multiple topics, including the publishing industry today, writing with purpose, creating a story idea, maintaining a theme, how to approach agents and publishers and networking.
He will also include his program on “How a Children’s Book Happens!” Price will take you on a literary journey, showing how the writer begins with an idea, a character, a story and an overall theme. You will learn about working with an illustrator, graphic design and editor. The whole book evolves right before the audience’s eyes, giving insight into just how complex a children’s book is.
This program is open to anyone interested in publishing books and illustrations. You do not need to be a member of the Art Guild to attend.
Brescia inducts 11 students into honor society
Brescia University inducted 11 students into the Psi Chi Chapter of the Honor Society in Psychology on April 22.
Students inducted were Keely Eans, Natalie Estes, Maria Eduarda Feres, Amy Gale, Madison Harding, Raelyn Leppert, Melisa Popp, Bianca Ortiz Reyes, Michaela Rhoads, Kaylyn Sowders and Jodi Williamson.
Psi Chi is an International Honor Society in Psychology for professionals, scientist, faculty, students and alumni who recognize and promote excellence in the science and application of psychology. Psi Chi was founded in 1929 and members include Drs. Albert Bandura, B.F. Skinner and Phillip Zimbardo.
KBE accepting nominations for 2023 Grissom Award for innovation in Special Education
The Kentucky Board of Education is accepting nominations for the 2023 Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education.
The award is given each year to a Kentuckian or a Kentucky organization to honor outstanding dedication to improving achievement for students with disabilities.
Criteria for the award include:
• Leadership or implementation of innovative practice in curriculum, instruction or assessment that leads to improved learning, postsecondary or workforce outcomes for students with learning or behavior differences; and
• Districts or schools demonstrating significant improvement or sustained excellence in learning or behavior outcomes for students with learning or behavior differences.
The nomination deadline is May 19, and anyone interested in submitting a nomination should use the 2023 Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education nomination form. The winner will be announced in August.
For more information, contact the Kentucky Department of Education at 502-564-3141.
KWC, Kentucky Army National Guard announce state tuition assistance cooperative
On Monday, Kentucky Wesleyan College and the Kentucky Army National Guard announced a significant benefit to students who are currently members of the National Guard, with $5,184 state tuition assistance provided by the National Guard and the remainder provided by KWC, beginning in the fall 2023 semester.
Interested persons must complete basic training before they are eligible for the tuition assistance program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.