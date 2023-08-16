KFB announces record-setting scholarships for Kentucky students
This year, Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Education Foundation will award more money in scholarships than ever in its history. The Foundation has announced 561 Kentucky students were awarded a total of $751,250 in scholarships for postsecondary education.
Both state and county scholarships were awarded to high school seniors pursuing higher education.
Statewide scholarships were awarded to students attending a Kentucky college or university and pursuing a four-year degree in animal health/veterinary technology or a related field; students attending a Kentucky college or university who come from farm families; students attending a trade school; graduate students pursuing a graduate degree in the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment; students attending a Kentucky college or university and pursuing a four-year degree in horticulture or landscape architecture; and more.
You can learn more about Kentucky Farm Bureau and the scholarship program by visiting kyfb.com/scholarships.
KWC named to Princeton Review’s ‘2024 Best Colleges: Region by Region’
Kentucky Wesleyan College is one of eight Kentucky institutions named to Princeton Review’s “2024 Best Colleges: Region by Region.”
Kentucky Wesleyan has earned this recognition for 20 consecutive years.
“Kentucky Wesleyan College has been committed to student education for over 165 years,” said Dr. Thomas Mitzel, president of KWC. “This recognition, for which we are honored, is a reflection of the dedication of our faculty, our staff and the surrounding community of Owensboro.
“I am humbled to work with such an enthusiastic and devoted ‘family.’ ”
The other institutions in Kentucky that received recognition are Bellarmine University, Berea College, Centre College, Kentucky State University, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville.
The 630 colleges and universities included in the listing are located in seven zones-Northeast, South, Southwest, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, West and International (outside the United States). According to the website, The Princeton Review considers these colleges to be academically outstanding and well worth consideration in a college search.
