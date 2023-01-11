DCPS, OPS announce National Board Certified Teacher educators
Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools have announced teachers who have been certified as a National Board Certified Teacher by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
• DCPS has six newly certified teachers:
Hannah Harper — East View Elementary
Casey Hodskins — College View Middle School
Maggie Jagoe — East View Elementary
Morgan Lewis — Southern Oaks Elementary
Dustin Winslow — Apollo High School
Misty Miller — East View Elementary
• DCPS has 11 re-certified teachers:
Lindsey Alvey — Country Heights Elementary
Sonya Callis — Tamarack Elementary
Maisie Cessna — East View Elementary School
Steve Easley — Daviess County High School
Michelle Fuqua — Highland Elementary School
Faye Klee — Daviess County Middle School
Becky Mann- Apollo High School
Melissa Reed — Burns Middle School
Heather Roos — Southern Oaks Elementary
Dr. Rachel Rosales — Apollo High School
Teresa Smith — College View Middle
• OPS has five newly certified teachers:
Charlotte Buskill — Newton Parrish Elementary
Sarah Howard — Newton Parrish Elementary
Lindsey Roberts — Sutton Elementary
Kayla Tichenor — Newton Parrish Elementary
• OPS has four re-certified teachers:
Aaron Aud — Owensboro High School
Jennifer Busse — Owensboro High School
OPS makes changes to athletic safety procedures
Owensboro Public Schools announced Monday that the district has made additional changes to the Owensboro High School athletics safety practices and procedures. These changes were made on Jan. 3.
In 2022, OPS implemented that backpacks; large bags; clutch bags larger than 8 inches by 6 inches; clear bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches; coolers and tote bags are prohibited.
These items are still prohibited for OHS athletic events, but effective Jan. 13, there are additional layers of safety being implemented.
No re-entry after leaving the venue (gym, field, etc.)
Only entry to OHS Gymnasium will be allowed through the breezeway off the parking lot in the rear of the building
Doors will be locked from the outside with no more entry after the start of the third quarter (if there are two games, this applies to the third quarter of the later game)
All visitors are subject to metal detection screening via wanding for all games (allow extra time to enter games to be in seat on time; anyone found bringing a weapon onto school property will be subject to law enforcement involvement in accordance with KRS 527.070)
No outside food or beverages are allowed into the games
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
