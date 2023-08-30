DCHS, OHS host 3rd annual Big Red Battle Blood Drive
Daviess County and Owensboro high schools are hosting the third annual Big Red Battle Blood Drive.
The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center’s Bloodmobile will be at Owensboro High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 30 and at Daviess County High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
Fans from either team can visit either location to donate. Those unable to visit either location can donate at the WKRBC, 3015 Old Hartford Road.
WKRBC will donate $5 per unit of blood for each school to their National Honors Society. Donors will also receive a free Big Red Battle Blood Drive t-shirt while supplies last.
KWC to host community event celebrating creative gifts
Kentucky Wesleyan College
will host “Calling the Creatives,” a campus and community event featuring the talents and callings of local professors, professional and aspiring artists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 9.
The showcase will allow people of all ages the opportunity to hear from and meet with individuals called to creative vocations in visual art, vocal and instrumental music, creative writing, communication and performing arts.
The free event will take place on the KWC quad, and the alternate weather location is the Jack T. Wells Activity Center. Grab-and-go snacks and water will be available throughout the day.
