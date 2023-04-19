Gatton Academy announces class of 2025
The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 99 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2025, marking The Gatton Academy’s 18th incoming class.
Among those announced are:
Daviess County
Thomas Ard, Apollo High School; Ellie Haleman, Owensboro Catholic High School; Jace Hawkins, Daviess County High School; Jackson Holman, Daviess County High School; Elijah Johnson, homeschool; Eric Mack, Apollo High School; Ethan Papp, Apollo High School; and Jill Patel, Daviess County High School.
Hancock CountyEli Mucker, Hancock County High School; and Maddox Simpson, Hancock County High School.
McLean CountyAiden Robertson, McLean County High School.
Ohio CountyAshley Gledhill, Owensboro Innovation Academy.
GSA releases list of accepted, alternate students for 2023 program
The Governor’s School for the Arts is a three-week program for high school students in nine different arts disciplines — architecture and design, creative writing, dance, drama, film and photography, instrumental music, musical theatre, visual art and vocal music.
Students will be immersed in a schedule of daily seminars, master classes, lectures, hands-on workshops and field trips.
Among those announced are:
Daviess CountyNathan Goins (drama), Daviess County High School, accepted
Brielle Green (visual art), Daviess County High School, accepted
Isaac Hay (drama), Apollo High School, accepted
Purani Kannan (architecture and design), Daviess County High School, accepted
Dylan McCollam (musical theatre), Owensboro High School, accepted
Isaiah Bivens (film and photography), Daviess County High School, alternate
Samantha Bradshaw (creative writing), Owensboro High School, alternate
Holly Wilkerson (instrumental music — brass), Owensboro Catholic High School, alternate
Muhlenberg CountyIsaiah Ball (vocal music), Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
Rebecca Scott (drama), Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
Willow Strader (creative writing), Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
McLean County
Sawyer Ring (visual art), McLean County High School, accepted
GSE announces accepted, alternate students
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs is a three-week residential experience at Northern Kentucky University where students will be equipped with the tools and skills to create and build their own businesses, introduced to Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs and fastest growing businesses and matched with complementary-skilled peers to develop business plans and product or service prototypes.
This year GSE sent out 200 invitations, making this the largest class for the program to date.
Among those announced are:
Daviess CountyPranjel Gollen, Daviess County High School, accepted
Sien Gollen, Daviess County High School, accepted
Purani Kannan, Daviess County High School, accepted
Emma Montgomery, Daviess County High School, accepted
Ruby Robinson, Daviess County High School, accepted
Ohio CountyLillian Magan, Ohio County High School, accepted
GSP releases 2023 accepted, alternate student list
The Governor’s Scholars Program is a residential summer program for Kentucky students as they complete their junior year of high school. The program provides academic and leadership growth in a challenging, non-traditional experience.
The program’s mission is to enhance the state’s next generation of civic and economic leaders while engaging more than 1,000 students every year.
Daviess CountyLogan Abel, Daviess County High School, accepted
Miles Baur, Owensboro High School, accepted
Andew Brauer, Owensboro Catholic High School, accepted
Lily Cecil, Daviess County High School, accepted
Carson Decker, Daviess County High School, accepted
Kate Evans, Owensboro Catholic High School, alternate
Samuel Fleming, Daviess County High School, accepted
Beckett Gilmore, Owensboro High School, accepted
Brielle Green, Daviess County High School, accepted
Daniela Guido, Owensboro Catholic High School, accepted
Nya Hammons, Daviess County High School, alternate
Parth Haria, Daviess County High School, accepted
Spencer Harris, Owensboro Catholic High School, accepted
Isaac Hay, Apollo High School, accepted
Georgia Howard, Trinity High School, accepted
Mohandass Kannan, Daviess County High School, accepted
Molly Ladnier, Apollo High School, accepted
Carter Leohr, Apollo High School, accepted
Michael Lovett, Apollo High School, accepted
Ka Low, Owensboro High School, alternate
Aubrey Martin, Owensboro High School, accepted
Julia Marshall, Owensboro Catholic High School, alternate
Mallory McClure, Daviess County High School, accepted
Riley Minton, Daviess County High
School, accepted
Toby Morris, Daviess County High School, accepted
Gillam Nicodemus, Daviess County High School, accepted
Bella Skibba, Daviess County High School, accepted
Reese Wethington, Apollo High School, alternate
Macey Woodruff, Apollo High School, alternate
Hancock CountyMason Dixon, Hancock County High School, accepted
Camden Lucas, Hancock County High School, accepted
Mallory May, Hancock County High School, accepted
Muhlenberg CountyAddison Gray, Muhlenberg County High School, alternate
Karsyn Grundy, Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
Nate Harper, Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
Elizabeth Kidd, Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
Hudson Morgan, Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
Maddy Pate, Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
Hailey Pendley, Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
Willow Strader, Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
Madison Woodall, Muhlenberg County High School, accepted
McLean CountyAlexis Bates, McLean County High School, alternate
Lilli Raye Revelett, McLean County High School, accepted
Ohio CountyCaden Burden, Ohio County High School, accepted
Sophie Gaddis, Ohio County High School, accepted
Natalie Gipson, Ohio County High School, alternate
Emily Goff, Ohio County High School, alternate
Xanthe Hoover, Ohio County High School, accepted
Noah Phelps, Ohio County High School, accepted
Clayton Roberts, Ohio County High School, accepted
UK College of Arts & Sciences announces fall 2022 Dean’s List
More than 1,825 undergraduate students qualified for the fall 2022 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Among the recipients are:
Kelly Caraway, Calhoun
Zachary Baldwin, Calhoun
Cravens to host community open house
Cravens Elementary School will host a Community Open House from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the school, 2741 Cravens Avenue.
During this event, the building will be open to the community to share the recently-completed renovations and additions to the school, including the new gymnasium, media center and playground.
There will also be activities for families, such as food trucks and balloon animals, as well as games and a buy one, get one sale at the Book Fair.
Kentucky Wesleyan Singers to present pre-European tour concert
The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers, under the direction of Associate Professor of Music Dennis Jewett, will present a concert prior to their European tour at 5 p.m. April 23 at St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St.
The concert is free, and donations will be accepted to help provide for the trip. The tour includes concerts at the University of St. Andrews (St. Andrews, Scotland), St. Giles’ Cathedral (Edinburgh, Scotland), St. Patrick’s Cathedral (Armagh, Northern Ireland) and St. Patrick’s Cathedral (Dublin, Ireland). The Owensboro concert will feature music to be presented on the tour.
Gifts for the tour can also be made at kwc.edu/give. Select “other” from the designation dropdown menu, and state “Choir Trip 2023,” and your gift will be directed to this learning opportunity for KWC students.
OCTC Community Chorus announces spring concert
The Owensboro Community and Technical College Community Chorus, under the direction of Connie Ford, professor of music and with collaborative pianist Ann Jeannette Pierce, will perform a concert at 7 p.m. May 1 at First Christian Church, 700 JR Miller Blvd.
This annual event will feature composers of the 20th and 21st century programmed works, which cover a wide variety of styles, including Alice Parker, Michael Trotta, Marianne Forman, William Henry Smith, Elaine Hagenberg, Robert Hobby, Kim Arnesen, Tim Osiek, Keith Hampton, Leon Dubinsky and Shawn Kirchner.
The concert will feature instrumentalists Meggan Clark on oboe and Robert Meacham on string bass. The 44-voice chorus has presented fall and spring concerts since spring 1987.
The event is free and open to the public, and the chorus is open to the OCTC campus community and interested community singers. For more information, contact Ford at connie.ford@kctcs.edu.
Watkins to speak Friday at KWC
On July 7, 1961, at age 13, Mr. Hezekiah Watkins became the youngest Freedom Rider to be arrested. Watkins was accidentally pushed into the bus depot, where Blacks were not allowed. He was immediately arrested and taken to Parchman Penitentiary where he was put on “Death Row” for 5 days. He has spent the rest of his life since then fighting for the civil rights that he believes are so important.
Kentucky Wesleyan College will host Watkins at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Jones Gym at the college. Watkins will discuss his book, “Pushing Forward,” and his experience in the civil rights movement.
