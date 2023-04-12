KWC band to present CINE-MAGIC concert
The Kentucky Wesleyan College band will present its final concert of the academic year, CINE-MAGIC, an evening of family entertainment featuring movie music at 6 p.m. April 20 in the Jack Wells Activity Center.
The program includes music from “West Side Story,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Mary Poppins” and other Disney favorites, James Bond themes from the 1960s to today and “The Terminal.”
The featured soloist is KWC Instructor of Clarinet Kirsten Ahnell.
The concert is free and open to the public.
KWC to host Abel, Earle recital
Kentucky Wesleyan College will host violinist Alfred Abel and pianist Diane Earle in a duo recital at 2 p.m. April 23 in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building.
The pair will perform music by Schumann, Brahms, Lalo and Gershwin/Heifetz.
Abel is visiting artist in violin, and Earle is professor emeritus of music at KWC. They have performed together extensively since 2007.
The recital is free and open to the public and is part of the Dr. Paul W. Hagan Chamber Music Series.
