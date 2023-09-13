Wedding named National Merit semifinalist
Jackson Wedding has been named as a National Merit semifinalist. Wedding is a senior at Owensboro Catholic High School and plans to attend the University of Evansville to study archeology.
Out of the 1.3 million students who participate in the National Merit Scholarship Program through the PSAT, 16,000 semifinalists are selected.
Semifinalists have the opportunity to become a finalist by submitting a detailed application. Finalists will be named in February.
Estes to host Multicultural Night
Estes Elementary School will host its Multicultural Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to learn about each of the countries represented in the student body, as well as a chance for families to meet teachers, explore the school and more.
OCMS changes drop-off, pick-up procedure
Owensboro Catholic Middle School has changed the drop-off and pick-up procedure for students due to construction at Immaculate Parish.
School administrators ask families to enter through the entrance closest to Wink Court, and no left-hand turns should be made into the pick-up line.
Drop-off in the mornings will still be at the side of the school with the only change being the enter/exit point.
Construction at Immaculate Parish is scheduled to be completed by mid-July, meaning these changes will be in effect the rest of the academic year.
Nominations open for 2024 RISE award
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Education, has opened the nomination window for the 2023-24 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award.
The top two nominees will also be considered for the national 2024 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) award.
Eligible candidates must work in any of the following occupations: paraprofessional; custodial and maintenance services; security services; health and student services; technical services; and skilled trades.
Nominees must illustrate excellence in work performance; school and community involvement; leadership and commitment; local support; and enhancement of classified school employees’ image in the community and schools.
The nomination period ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 27. Each nominator can submit up to two candidates for consideration.
