Brescia University to host author Wilson
Brescia University will host author Chris Wilson virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Wilson is the author of “The Master Plan,” a memoir about how he used hard work and a “master plan” to turn a life sentence into a second chance. This book was selected as the 2022 Brescia University First Year Experience Common Read. The virtual talk will be held in Taylor Lecture Hall starting at 7 p.m. and is open and free to the public.
“The Master Plan” goes in depth on the life of Wilson and all he has overcome. When Wilson committed a fatal crime at the age of 17 and received a devastating prison sentence, incarceration became the unexpected trigger that set him off on a journey of self-improvement — reading, working out, learning languages and starting a business. Creating a “master plan” for the life he wanted, he worked through it step-by-step to transform his reality. Wilson tells his story and explains the thought processes and techniques he used to go from being in prison with no hope of parole to being a free man, a successful social entrepreneur and a respected mentor.
KWC to award top scholarships through Wesleyan Scholars Competition
Top first-year students admitted to Kentucky Wesleyan College for the fall 2023 semester are invited to participate in the Wesleyan Scholars competition.
Participants will have the opportunity to earn KWC’s most prestigious academic scholarships, up to full tuition. Scholarships will be awarded based on students’ academic credentials and rank among the top peers in their applicant class.
The achievements will be celebrated at a one day, invitation-only Wesleyan Scholars Day event on Dec. 3.
To be eligible, students first must be admitted to the college by Friday. Admissions counselors will then reach out directly to admitted students who meet additional academic eligibility requirements. Prospective students can visit kwc.edu/apply to submit their application. Contact Trenton Ackerman at 270-852-3210 or trenton.ackerman@kwc.edu with questions.
