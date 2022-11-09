Brescia University to host author Wilson

Brescia University will host author Chris Wilson virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Wilson is the author of “The Master Plan,” a memoir about how he used hard work and a “master plan” to turn a life sentence into a second chance. This book was selected as the 2022 Brescia University First Year Experience Common Read. The virtual talk will be held in Taylor Lecture Hall starting at 7 p.m. and is open and free to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.