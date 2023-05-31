Brescia University announces 2023 spring academic Dean’s List
The following students from Brescia University were named to the 2023 Spring Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5 to 4.0 GPA.
Daviess County
Lillian Mudd, Computer Science; Connor Calhoun, Psychology, Business: Management; Jameson Arnold, Special Education — Elementary; Cheyenne Best, Social Work; Alyssa Beyke, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Abigail Burden, Elementary Education; Kelsey Carlisle, Business; Thomas Clark, Accounting; Lauren Clements, Biology; Isaac Crabtree, Biochemistry; Audrey Dickens, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lance Dickens, Business; Matthew DuFrayne, Biology; Madison Dunaway, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Keely Eans, Psychology; Logan Field, Business: Emphasis in Human Resource Management; Preston Franey, Business, Sports Management minor; Kaylee Fulkerson, Special Education — Elementary; Darryn Gage, Secondary English; Charly Hayden, Business: Finance and Economics; Elijah Hays, Elementary Education; Angelena Henderson, Social Work; Ashton Johnson, Special Education-Elem; Michael Keller, Mathematics, Physics minor; Pamela Keserich, Business; Madison Ladd, Psychology; Shane Lindsey, Computer Science; Blake Martin, Computer Science, Psychology minor; Colby Mayes, Social Studies Secondary; Megan McCarthy, Mathematics, Psychology minor; Alexis Miles, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Hannah Mills, Social Work; Caylene Newton, Social Work; Riley Norris, English; Brady Oost, Secondary Social Studies; Eden Pearl, Elementary Education; Hadley Phelps, Health Sciences; Desere Pitman, Psychology; Westley Quick, Human Services; Whitney Randolph, Social Work; Haley Rigling, Special Education — Elementary; Casey Rynkowski, Computer Science; Andrew Saltsman, Business; Cassandra Schluntz, Social Work; Alexandria Selby, Art Education P-12; Sarah Shadowen, Elementary Education; Kaylyn Sowders, Psychology; Daniel Steitler, Secondary Social Studies; Noah Thomas, English: Professional Writing, Pre-Law Studies; Mason Thompson, Psychology; Hannah Trogden, Psychology; Cole Troutman, Accounting; Kendra Walters, Social Work; Jodi Williamson, Psychology; Patrick Edge, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry minor; Kevin Foster, Secondary English; Michael Haynes, Biochemistry; Brianne Howard, Elementary Education; Abigail Manley, Business; Amber Payne, Special Education — Middle School; Patricia Rhinerson, Theology: Emphasis in Pastoral Studies, Psychology; Delaney Evans, Elementary Education; Reese Haight, Biology; Regan Haight, Mathematics; Sabryna McCubbin, Psychology; Meredith Harley, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Taylor Pedley, Psychology, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Cameron Wright, Accounting
Hancock County
Allea Flake, Medical Laboratory Science; Jillian Kruse, Accounting; Alayna Petri, Elementary Education; Elijah-David Price, Accounting, Mathematics minor; Mckenzie Severs, Elementary Education; Adam Gregory, Secondary Social Studies; Mason Potts, Accounting; Jessika Stinnett, Psychology
Muhlenberg County
Samantha Probus, Elementary Education; Elisabeth Joines, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Nolan Nofsinger, Accounting; Magan Dukes, Psychology; Hannah Everett, Psychology
Ohio County
Haley Cardwell, Elementary Education; Enrique Mujica Perez, Accounting; Britney Jones, Social Work
McLean County
Justin Capps, Computer Science
OCMS presents awards to students
During the awards ceremony for eight graders on May 17 and seventh graders on May 18, Owensboro Catholic Middle School students were recipients of the following awards.
Christian Service awards
Ashlie Hayden and Trayce Millay
Student Athlete of the Year awards
Anna Booker and John William Wathen
St. Terese Of Lisieux seventh grade religion awards
John Paul Carrico, Emma Burshears, Drew Miles, Kate Knott
Pope St. John Paul the Great eighth grade religion awards
Ashlie Hayden, Ireland Quinn, Caroline Marie Wathen, John William Wathen, Kenneth Williams
Student Council Leadership awards
Seventh grade: Lilly Bodne, Avery Burden, Ethan Evans, Tucker Evans, Rylie Hayden, Kate Knot, JW Kurtz
Eighth grade: Kate Hammen, Ashlie Hayden, Trayce Millay, Mary-Margaret Shewmarker, Harrison Toler, Lainey Wallace Hadley Ward, Caroline Wathen, Sam Wilkerson, Kenneth Wiliams, Aiden Zambrano
Pr
esidential Gold Award for Educational Excellence
Tyler Blandford, Anna Booker, Makenna Boyens, Sam Brauer, Owen Brey, McKinley Brown, Madison Clark, Emree Coomes, Elijah Ford, Kate Hammen, Ashlie Hayden, Savannah Haynes, Aiden Johnston, Annie Jones, Jack Krampe, Emma Lanham, Allie Marston,Chloe Marston, Alea McCarty, Trayce Millay, Adrienne Owens, Eli Patton, Jack Patton, Mary-Margaret Shewmaker, John Silvert, Addyson Stevens, Simon Thompson, Caroline Wathen, John William Wathen, Samantha Wilkerson, Kenneth Williams, Aiden Zambrano
Presidential Silver Award for Educational Improvement
Gavin Brasher, Dre’mail Carothers, Anna Belle Cecil, Claire Cecil, Landon Condor, Kate Denton, Alexander Goodman, Samira Guzman, Logan Hamilton, Will Hammen, Riley Harville, Vince Hayden, Makaylee Head, Dawson Hurt, Bridget Hyland, Joshua James, Jace Merritt, Huston Miles, Ben Millay, Brody Millay, Shaiden Mitchell, Claudia Munsey, Blake Nealen, Felicity Payne, Annabelle Pruitt, Emma Riney, Maren Riney, Hadley Ward, Lydea Wimsatt, Ethan Zambrano.
OCMS announces honor roll for 2022-23
All A’s
Eighth grade: Anna Booker, Carolyn Boyens, Owen Brey, Madison Clark, Emree Coomes, Kate Hammen, Ashlie Hayden, Emma Lanham, Allie Marston, Chloe Marston, Trayce Millay, Adrienne Owens, Elijah Patton, Ireland Quinn, Peyton Reid, Addyson Stevens, Ainsley Sutter, Caroline Wathen, John Wathen, Samantha Wilkerson
Seventh grade: Emma Burshears, John Paul Carrico, Luke Congleton, Ethan Evans, Jude Evans, Klaudia Hayden, Marilla Kanipe, Kate Knott, JW Kurtz, Beau May, Drew Miles, Peyton Morris, Peyton Mullins, Mady Murphy, Ryleigh Owen, Emmy Roberts Mazie Taylor
All A’s and B’s
Eighth grade: Tyler Blandford, Gavin Brasher, Samuel Brauer, McKinley Brown, Dre’mail Carothers, Emma Castlen, Claire Cecil, Landon Condor, Kate Denton, Elijah Ford, Kyle Fulkerson, Alexander Goodman, Myles Grant, Samira Guzman, Katie Hagan, Logan Hamilton, William Hammen, Savannah Haynes, Mallory Horsman, Lane Hundley, Abigail Hyland, Bridget Hyland, Aiden Johnston, Annie Jones, Jack Krampe, Layla Martin, Erica Masterson, Alea McCarty, Huston Miles, Brody Millay, Jake Murphy, Blake Nealen, Jackson Patton, Skye Riley, Mary-Margaret Shewmaker, John Silvert, Simon Thompson, Meredith Traylor, Lainey Wallace, Hadley Ward, Kenneth Williams, Aiden Zambrano
Seventh grade: Andy Adams, Isabel Alvey, Emma Boarman, Bella Brey, Kees Burcham, Avery Burden, Katie Calhoun, Braylin Clancy, Max Dawson, Anna Duncan, William Eaves, Carson Ebelhar, Thomas Fentress, Olyvia Frazier, Caleb Freels, Amelia Girten, Evan Grant, Noah Grant, Tucker Guinn, Kathryn Haynes, Winston Hulsey, Triston Logsdon, Joseph Merchant, Sophia Merchant, Ayla Montgomery, Paul O’Herron, Isabeth Osborne, Jack Rashidian, Zander Reisz, Shea Sims, JJ Swinford, Nick Williams, Kirsten Zoglmann
Sutton Elementary School announces honor roll for fourth nine weeks
All A’s
Third grade
Evan Block, Sylvie Johnson, Rollins Maddox, Cassius Morris, Madeline Nunn, Christopher Seaton, Audrey Tegethoff, Madeline Payne, Josie O’Bryan, Juliet Wilson, Ava Barnard, Paisley Bullington, Adele Doyal, Maddie Dunn, Jaxson Haynes, Ross Johnson, Cameron Quattrocchi, Brady Simmons, Nora Yager
Fourth grade
Mitchell Edge, Lynnox Shock, Kate Bartram, Claire Hamilton, Penny Hart, Claudia King, Preston Tanner, Annabelle Baur, Jackson Kirkland, Benjamin Sheriff, Mark Witaker, Ruth Wilkey
Fifth grade
Lainey Case, Hollis Rush, Trinity Jones, Grayson Kamuf, Maddox Riney, Eva Carter, Mia Carter, Alexandra Cecil, Emerson Houston, Miles King, Jack Mason, Gus Moore, Kenessen Schmeid, Larkin Tooley, Jude Wilson, Wyatt Barnard, Kingdom Bayhla, Wade Harper, Plysrect Hsoe, Levi Pryor, Karson White, Carter Strawn, Reese Richards, Jackson Quattrocchi, Wyatt Moore, Adalyn McDonald, Annabelle Kirkland, Jaxon Hammock, Braylee Criss, Canyon Pagan, William Starnew
OCTC partners with RiverValley Behavior Health
River Valley Behavioral Health and Owensboro Community and Technical College are partnering to host info sessions for the open position of Waiver Case manager at River Valley.
The Case Manager facilitates coordination, communication and collaboration on behalf of the client/guardian in order to achieve goals and maximize outcomes for the participant. They monitor the delivery of services to the individual at various service sites.
Interested prospects must have a bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degree in psychology, sociology, social work or other human services degree approved by DDID, or RN licensure, or an Associate in the fields listed above and one year experience in working with individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
These info sessions will be held at 4:30 p.m. on May 31 and 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on June 1 in room 8 at OCTC’s downtown campus located at 1501 Frederica Street.
To register for these sessions or for more information, contact LaTasha Shemwell at 270-686-4455 or latasha.shemwell@kctcs.edu.
