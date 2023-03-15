Brescia University receives grant from KY INBRE
Brescia University received a grant from the Kentucky IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence, or KY INBRE, request entitled, “Lipid Droplet Cell Biology Course-based Undergraduate Research Experience”. This grant was awarded to Jacob Adler, associate professor of biology, and will provide the university with $60,000 in funding for the next three years, concluding in 2026. The purpose of this grant is to support incorporation of research experiences for the university’s undergraduate life science programs.
The university will use this grant to provide class research opportunities to students interested in pursuing health science, biochemistry, biology and medical laboratory science related careers. Additionally, the proposed project will provide research knowledge about how cancer cells respond to various types of fats.
This proposed multi-week, course-based Undergraduate Research Experience (CURE) will allow students to take part in the planning, experimentation, data analysis and communication of the results of their cell culture-based research project. This CURE is designed for freshmen science undergraduate students taking the university’s introductory cellular and molecular biology course to immerse themselves in cell culture-based biomedical research and provides them with opportunities for self-reflection and assessment of their learning.
This grant initiative will begin on May 1.
For more information on this grant, contact Rachel Whelan, Brescia’s director of public relations and marketing, at rachel.whelan@brescia.edu or 270-686-2110.
Priebe to present piano recital at KWC
Kevin Priebe, assistant professor of music at Kentucky Wesleyan College, will present a faculty piano recital at 3 p.m. March 19 in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at KWC. The program will feature two classical piano sonatas by Beethoven. The event is free and open to the public.
OPS online registration now open
Online registration for the Owensboro Public Schools 2023-24 school year opened Monday. Families in the OPS district should visit startolr.com to complete their registration for next school year.
All returning families’ information is in the database. They just need to confirm it is updated and correct to complete online registration.
Families who are new to the district will need to visit the school in which their child will attend. If they are unsure of what school their child will attend, they can find a district map on the district website at owensboro.kyschools.us.
Estes Elementary School to perform first major theater production
Students at Estes Elementary School will perform in the school’s first major theater production as they are set to debut “Aladdin” on March 16-17.
Both performances will begin at 6 p.m. in the Estes gymnasium. Tickets are $5, and patrons can purchase tickets in the front office at Estes Elementary or by calling 270-686-1030.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
