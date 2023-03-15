Brescia University receives grant from KY INBRE

Brescia University received a grant from the Kentucky IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence, or KY INBRE, request entitled, “Lipid Droplet Cell Biology Course-based Undergraduate Research Experience”. This grant was awarded to Jacob Adler, associate professor of biology, and will provide the university with $60,000 in funding for the next three years, concluding in 2026. The purpose of this grant is to support incorporation of research experiences for the university’s undergraduate life science programs.

