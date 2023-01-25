KWC to offer presentation on George Washington and today’s fractured nation
The Kentucky Wesleyan College Wade Lecture Series will present “George Washington, Conspiracy Theorist: What the End of the Revolution Can Teach Our Fractured Nation,” with David Head, Ph.D., on Feb. 9. The presentations will be at noon in the Tapscott Chapel (Barnard-Jones Administration Building) and 7 p.m. in Rogers Hall (Winchester Center). A reception will follow the evening event. Head is an associate lecturer of history at the University of Central Florida.
“Dr. Head is one of our nation’s brightest and most engaging historians,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs James Cousins. “His work is widely read and highly regarded. He’s a talented speaker and audiences will enjoy his wit, storytelling and his enthusiasm for American history. We’re thrilled to welcome him as Kentucky Wesleyan’s Distinguished Faculty Fellow for 2023.”
The Robert H. and Alma J. Wade Endowment Fund provides this lecture series and is possible through the generous donation in memory of Wade and his wife, Laura Alma Jones Wade, by their son, Bob Wade.
Contact the Office of the Provost at 270-852-3117 for further information.
