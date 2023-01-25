KWC to offer presentation on George Washington and today’s fractured nation

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Wade Lecture Series will present “George Washington, Conspiracy Theorist: What the End of the Revolution Can Teach Our Fractured Nation,” with David Head, Ph.D., on Feb. 9. The presentations will be at noon in the Tapscott Chapel (Barnard-Jones Administration Building) and 7 p.m. in Rogers Hall (Winchester Center). A reception will follow the evening event. Head is an associate lecturer of history at the University of Central Florida.

