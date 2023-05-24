Beverly’s Hearty Slice to present scholarships next week
Beverly’s Hearty Slice will award five local high school students with a $500 scholarship at 5:30 p.m. June 2 at 1201 West 5th St. to be used toward postsecondary education.
Students were selected by their school counselors at Owensboro Catholic High School, Owensboro High School, Daviess County High School, Apollo High School and Heritage Park High School.
KWC business students earn third place in international competition
Kentucky Wesleyan College business students earned third place in an international competition at the Spring 2023 International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) Live Case Competition in Orlando.
Jillian Higdon, Colby Frazier, Bay La and Jayden Yocum represented KWC. The Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies is accredited through IACBE. The competition is an international interscholastic competition administered by CapSource. They were accompanied by Chelsea Dowell, assistant professor of economics.
The students’ goal was to provide real-life, real-time business solutions to Correct Craft, a U.S.-based builder of powerboats, to help them de-risk and streamline their supply chain. They worked with Correct Craft top executives, two supply chain experts, researcher Jordan Sprunger, KWC instructional services librarian and faculty advisors Dowell and Danielle (Benson) Woodward.
Local students awarded Bright Futures college scholarships from Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark announced the recipients Thursday of its 2023 Bright Futures scholarships.
In Daviess County, where Kimberly-Clark has a tissue manufacturing facility, college scholarships were awarded to:
Alex Garvin, a senior at Owensboro Catholic High School who plans to attend Western Kentucky University;
Kayley Payne, a senior at Daviess County High School who plans to attend the University of Kentucky;
Lauren Kellems, a senior at Hancock County High School who plans to attend the University of Louisville; and
Lela Moore, a senior at Ohio County High School.
Karah Wilson
