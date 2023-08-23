DCHS, OHS host third annual Big Red Battle Blood Drive
Daviess County and Owensboro high schools are hosting the third annual Big Red Battle Blood Drive.
The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center’s Bloodmobile will be at Owensboro High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and at Daviess County High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Fans from either team can visit either location to donate. Those unable to visit either location can donate at the WKRBC, 3015 Old Hartford Road.
Beshear appoints Cousins to state EPSB board
James Cousins, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Kentucky Wesleyan College, was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve on the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board.
Cousins will replace Timothy Wooster, who resigned from the position, and will serve for the remainder of the term ending June 30, 2025.
