KWC earns ‘Best in the United States Baccalaureate Colleges with Diverse Fields’ honor
Kentucky Wesleyan College has earned the “Best in the United States Baccalaureate Colleges with Diverse Fields” ranking from Best-In-Class Colleges.
According to Best-In-Class-Colleges, organizations included rank in the top third of their respective regions, and the rankings are meticulously determined based on objective metrics that encompass crucial domains such as rigorous admissions standards, caliber of student body, student satisfaction, graduation rates, timely degree attainment, earnings after college and manageable student debt.
“We are proud and humbled to be recognized as one of the best baccalaureate colleges in the United States,” KWC President Thomas Mitzel said. “The ability to offer our students a high-caliber education requires not only the work and insight of every person on campus, but that of the surrounding community as well.”
Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award winners named for 2024
The Kentucky Department of Education announced the selection of 22 Kentucky educators as recipients of the 2024 Kentucky Teacher Achievement Awards on July 5. These teachers qualify to compete for the 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in September.
Among the winners announced is Muhlenberg County High School art and design teacher Kimberly McClellan White. She has been teaching for 24 years and has also written several art and technology grants for Muhlenberg County.
