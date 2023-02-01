By The Messenger-Inquirer
Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report for an eighth straight year as a 2023 Best Online Program. KWC’s online business administration degree program also earned recognition as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program in 2023 rankings.
U.S. News assessed schools based on a variety of objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials and services and technologies. While the methodologies are different for each discipline, they all incorporate metrics specific to online learning. The rankings only include degree-granting programs that are offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions.
