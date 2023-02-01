By The Messenger-Inquirer

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report for an eighth straight year as a 2023 Best Online Program. KWC’s online business administration degree program also earned recognition as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program in 2023 rankings.

