DCPS to host STLP Showcase
The Daviess County Public Schools district STLP Showcase is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Apollo High School.
The event is open to anyone interested in seeing how DCPS students are using technology in today’s world.
FRA Tri-State Branch #105 announces scholarship winners
Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) Tri-State Branch #105 in Owensboro is proud to announce the winners of its 2022-23 Fleet Reserve Association’s annual Americanism Essay contest.
This year’s theme was ‘What the United States Flag Stands For.” Students from grades 11 and 12 representing six schools participated.
The schools are Bowling Green High School, Daviess County High School, Father McGivney Catholic High School, Owensboro Catholic High School, Owensboro High School and Trinity High School. Each essay entry received a “Certificate of Participation.”
The winners are:Seniors: Caleb Gargus, Daviess County High School — $100; Mya Kelly, Owensboro High School — $50; and Madeline Burnett, Father McGivney Catholic High School — $25.
Juniors: Joshua Martin, Bowling Green High School — $100 and Georgia Howard, Owensboro High School — $50.
The first-place winning essays in each grade were sent to the next level, North Central Region (NCR), a 13-state region for additional judging.
Gargus won first place in NCR and received the NCR Americanism Award. His essay was forwarded to FRA National Americanism Essay Committee for further consideration.
KWC to host President’s Gala on April 28
Kentucky Wesleyan College and President Thomas and Rhonda Mitzel will host the eighth annual President’s Gala on Friday, April 28 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The black-tie optional affair will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner, live and silent auctions and live entertainment with Felix And Fingers Dueling Pianos.
Members of Kentucky Wesleyan’s 1858 Society will receive two complimentary tickets in appreciation of their support of $1,000 or more in a fiscal year. The general public is also invited to be a part of the celebration, and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $60 per person, $100 per couple, with tables of eight available for $400. Tables may be purchased at www.kwc.edu/gala or by calling 270-852-3274. All funds raised will benefit the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund.
Sutton Elementary School announces ‘All A’s’ honor roll for 3rd nine weeks
Third grade: Ava Barnard, Evan Block, Paisley Bullington, Adele Doyal, Maddie Dunn, Jennings Hammock, Ross Johnson, Sylvie Johnson, Rollins Maddox, Cassius Morris, Madeline Nunn, Josie O’Bryan, Madeline Payne, Cameron Quattrocchi, Christopher Seaton, Audrey Tegethoff, Juliet Wilson and Nora Yager.
Fourth grade: Kate Bartram, Annabelle Baur, Beckham Bigger, Jackson Diebel, Raegan Duneghy, Mitchell Edge, Evan Gaddis, Claire Hamilton, Leona Holloway, Packer Hoops, Ava Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Job Keelin, Tatum Kelley, Claudia King, Jackson Kirkland, Jonah Law, Leah Littlepaige, Thomas McFelea, Tucker Mezur, Maxwell Miller, Sophie Nunley, Benjamin Sheriff, Lynnox Shock, Harrison Short, Arlo Steele, Bella Strobel, Preston Tanner, Kainan Tindle, Leo White, Ruth Wilkey and Reid Wilson.
Fifth grade: Kingdom Bayhla, Eva Carter, Mia Carter, Lainey Case, Alexandra Cecil, Jaxon Hammock, Wade Harper, Plysrect Hsoe, Emerson Houston, Muhammad Kamaludeen, Miles King, Annabelle Kirkland, Jack Mason, Adalyn McDonald, Gus Moore, Wyatt Moore, Levi Pryor, Jackson Quattrocchi, Khartara Rahimi, Reese Richards, Hollis Rush, Kenessen Schmeid, Samera Sirad, Emmy Smith, Carter Strawn, Larkin Tooley, Karson White and Jude Wilson.
