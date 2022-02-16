Governor’s Cup Region 3 Middle School Academic Team Results:
Overall
1. Owensboro Middle School
2. College View Middle School
3. Henderson Middle School
4. Owensboro Catholic Middle School
5. Fred T. Burns Middle School
6. Daviess County Middle School
7. Grayson County Middle School
8. Henderson South Middle School
9. Holy Name School (Henderson)
Others in Region 3: Hancock County Middle School, McLean County Middle School, Ohio County Middle School, Union County Middle School, Webster County Middle School.
Individual Events
Arts and Humanities
1. Ellie Rue — College View
2. Srimayi Galla — Burns
3. Ava Zigler — Henderson North
4. Lucy Doyal — Owensboro
5. John Crawford Silvert — Owensboro Catholic
Composition
1. Eliza Beth Francis — Owensboro
2. Piper Mangan — Grayson County
3. Alexa Salamah — Owensboro
4. Maya Foster — Daviess County
5. Emelia Thurman — Grayson County
Future Problem Solving
1. Owensboro
2. Burns
3. Henderson South
4. Owensboro Catholic
5. Hancock County
6. Union County
7. Webster County
Language Arts
1. Grace Calhoun — Owensboro Catholic
2. John Crawford Silvert — Owensboro Catholic
3. Logan Robinson — College View
4. Lucy Doyal — Owensboro
5. Alexis Francke — Henderson South
5. Emelia Thurman — Grayson County
Mathematics
1. Alexa Salamah — Owensboro
2. Sam Busse — Owensboro
3. Xander Berry — College View
4. Libby Townsend — Henderson
5. Khoa Ta — Owensboro
Quick Recall
1. Owensboro
2. College View
3. Henderson North
4. Grayson County
5. Hancock County
5. Webster County
5. Owensboro Catholic
5. McLean County
Science
1. Mallory Raines — Daviess County
2. Ellie Rue — College View
3. Jacob Morris — Burns
4. Miles Gugel — Henderson North
5. Max Tabor — Henderson North
5. Asa Bratcher — Grayson County
Social Studies
1. Sam Busse — Owensboro
2. Miles Gugel — Henderson North
3. Kenneth Williams — Owensboro Catholic
4. Nicholas Clayton — Burns
5. Ben Alexander — Holy Name
