GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.
At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Fireman Kyle Joiner, a native of Owensboro, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be a fire controlman.
Once a fire controlman, Joiner will be responsible for operating advanced combat weapons systems.
Joiner, a 2021 Owensboro Catholic High School graduate, joined the Navy less than a year ago.
“I joined the Navy to continue a family tradition of military service stretching back to the French and Indian War, as well as to serve my country and make a name for myself,” Joiner said.
According to Joiner, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Owensboro.
“The number one lesson I took from home is to always look out for those around you, and they will do the same,” Joiner said.
Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.
NETC educates and trains those who serve, providing the tools and opportunities which enable life-long learning, professional and personal growth and development, ensuring fleet readiness and mission accomplishment.
Made up of six commands, NETC provides a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” Gilday said. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Serving in the Navy means Joiner is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy protects the Nation throughout the oceans and seas, and plays a crucial role in securing our coasts,” Joiner said.
As Joiner and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving means coming together from every walk in life to unite as one unit, and to protect everyone back home,” Joiner said.
