For most students, summer break is a time of relaxation before beginning the next academic year. But for Owensboro High School senior David Daniel II, it was an opportunity to pave the road for his post-graduation plans.
Daniel attended the American Legion Boys State program June 4-9, where he served as governor for Kentucky after winning the election.
“Kids will compete to be sponsored by their American Legion post to go to where the Boys State is held, where you run a simulated government,” he said. “You run for state level positions, pass legislation, form a senate or a house of representatives.”
The number of participants vary from state to state, but this year’s Kentucky program only had 24 students, making it the smallest one in the country.
After completing Boys State, Daniel was selected to represent Kentucky at the Boys Nation program July 21-29 in Arlington, Texas.
“You form a national government instead, so we’re a senate, and we call each other senators,” Daniel said. “Instead of passing legislation at the state level, now we pass it at the national level.”
Daniel said students learn how to write bills during Boys State, and during Boys Nation the participants have a week to write and pass national bills.
“The bills are presented to the senate floor, they get heard in committees and a select few are passed to the senate floor for a third hearing,” he said. “Those bills will be voted on and amended.”
However, Daniel had an additional job when it came to the passing of bills. He was elected July 25 as the 2023 president of Boys Nation — the first Kentuckian to hold the position in the 77 years of the program.
“The bill that passed the senate floor would get sent to my desk, and I’d be able to pass or veto it,” he said. “It’s similar to the way government works.”
One bill Daniel wrote began at the state level during Boys State, which he then adapted for the national level for Boys Nation.
“My bill was about converting abandoned infrastructure to agricultural technology, so it was mostly applicable to eastern Kentucky where we could grow the economy there while simultaneously getting rid of a lot of the abandoned infrastructure,” he said.
Daniel said Boys State and Boys Nation are “very respected” by national and state level governments.
“I met someone from Delaware who passed a bill in his Boys State about mandating those reflective studs on roads for safety,” he said. “He sent it to his state representative, which is actually on the senate floor in his state government.”
Having been elected as president was what Daniel described as “one of the craziest moments” of his life.
“The president pro tempore was running the election announcements, and I was upset by how cinematic he was about it,” Daniel said. “That whole time felt like it was half an hour long, and I had everyone surrounding me with their cameras out.”
As he plans to apply to Yale University to obtain a law degree, Daniel said his experiences this summer have helped him grow and learn what it means to be a leader.
“I learned so much about leadership and building bonds with people,” he said. “With Kentucky being the smallest Boys State, what that taught is that there is prize in building genuine relationships with people, and that’s how you maintain a position.”
Daniel said he’s been asked if he would like to go into a political career path, but he is not sure that’s the route that suits him.
“While I’m unsure about if I ever want to be a career politician, I do think that being a politician for my state and serving this state and this city the way it’s served me, I think that’s a dream of mine for sure,” he said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
