DANIEL BOYS NATION

David Daniel of Owensboro High School was selected as president of the American Legion’s Boys Nation, making him the first Kentuckian to serve in the position in the 77-year history of the program.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

For most students, summer break is a time of relaxation before beginning the next academic year. But for Owensboro High School senior David Daniel II, it was an opportunity to pave the road for his post-graduation plans.

Daniel attended the American Legion Boys State program June 4-9, where he served as governor for Kentucky after winning the election.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

