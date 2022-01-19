Students returned to full time, in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year after months of classroom disruptions due to the coronavirus.
Educators knew heading into this year there would be gains to make, and students to catch up, and they formulated plans to meet student needs.
It helped that public schools received substantial COVID-19 federal relief dollars that could be used to mitigate and recoup learning loss due to the virus.
With those funds, school systems hired additional educators, instructional assistants and interventionists because they knew many students would need the extra support.
After about a semester of mostly uninterrupted learning this school year, many educators are reporting positive results from these efforts.
Steve Bratcher, Owensboro Public Schools chief academic officer, said all first through 11th-grade students were given assessment tests at the beginning of the school year to gain a sense of how they were doing academically.
Based on all those markers, students are showing progress, he said.
“If students are attending school, taking advantage of the virtual learning academy, or completing work that is assigned when they are quarantined, those students are being successful,” he said.
Last school year OPS reported that 40% of middle school students in the district were failing at least one class. Some of those students are still a concern, but the majority are performing better, Bratcher said.
Jana Beth Francis, Daviess County Public Schools assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said the district also gave assessments to students to measure where they were academically. When tackling learning plans in a COVID world, however, educators must have a different approach.
This year especially the district is following a “just in time” teaching approach. They are meeting students where they are and determining what students should know with specific topics and lessons.
“So much of what we know and learn connects to prior knowledge,” she said. “Just in time teaching is about determining what prior knowledge students should bring to the table. If they don’t have that, how can we expose them and teach it in an effective way they can retain it and be successful?”
She said educators know that from March 2020 to January 2022 students experienced disrupted learning, and some more than others. Just in time teaching isn’t about reteaching everything; it’s about determining what students truly missed and what they could use to be successful moving forward.
A way for teachers to know if students are learning is to monitor their progress. Teachers are focusing on their goals for students, and helping students understand those goals as well.
Once teachers know the goal, or learning target, they can determine if students are successfully meeting them.
Both Francis and Bratcher said it will be a long process to get students back to where they need to be.
They also said there is a different approach for handling students in elementary and middle school, and students in high school.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade have all had content adjusted to meet students where they are. High school students are working toward credit recovery, Bratcher said.
The high school credit recover system “seems to be making a difference,” he said.
He added that teachers and staff are all doing an excellent job helping students navigate through the ongoing pandemic, but the instruction that took place in the last quarter of the 2019-2020 school was “wasn’t very good.”
The virtual learning options and the alternating AB instruction groups helped, but a lot of new learning did not take place, he said.
“I will say that being in-person is so much more effective but it will take us a couple of years to get all students on the same upward trajectory,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
