Presidents Award — Fall 2021Maxwell Montgomery Proctor , Daviess County, junior, Aviation

Heather Marie Schultz , Daviess County, senior, Elementary Education Teaching

Mary Emily Clark , Daviess County, senior, English

Lesley Wayne Mackey , Daviess County, senior, Occupational Science

Dalton Joseph McCarty , Daviess County, senior, Occupational Safety

Kaden Zane McIntosh, Mclean County, freshman, Computer Information Systems

Alexis Jade Corriette, Muhlenberg County, senior, Forensic Science

Madison Baggerly Roberts, Ohio County, junior, Social Work

Mary Elizabeth Conway, Ohio County, sophomore, Chemistry

Deans List — Fall 2021

Cierra Elizabeth Robison, Daviess County, senior,, Occupational Science

Maxwell Montgomery Proctor, Daviess County, junior, Aviation

Heather Marie Schultz, Daviess County, senior, Elementary Education Teaching

Mary Emily Clark, Daviess County, senior, English

Lesley Wayne Mackey, Daviess County, senior, Occupational Science

Jamison Blake Watson, Daviess County, junior, Occupational Science

Hannah Marie Brown, Daviess County, senior, Communication Studies

Mary Katharine Dixon, Daviess County, senior, Psychology

Gavin Thomas Sanders, Daviess County, junior, Fire/Arson & Expos Invest

Benjamin Glenn Royalty, Daviess County, freshman, Music

Catherine Lee Schneider, Daviess County, junior, Criminal Justice

Mollie Ann Mattingly, Daviess County, freshman, Finance

Isaac Jacob Arvin, Daviess County, junior, Social Work

Lashawn Renee Mckenzie, Daviess County, junior, Psychology

Dalton Joseph McCarty, Daviess County, senior, Occupational Safety

Isaiah William Nugent, Hancock County, freshman, Aviation

Kaden Zane McIntosh, McLean County, freshman, Computer Information Systems

Alexis Jade Corriette, Muhlenberg County, senior, Forensic Science

Madison Baggerly Roberts, Ohio County, junior, Social Work

Alex Troy Farris, Ohio County, junior, Pre-Communication Disorders

Mary Elizabeth, Conway Ohio County, sophomore, Chemistry

Mallory F Hendricks, Ohio County, sophomore, Pre-Occupational Science

Deans Awards — Fall 2021Cierra Elizabeth Robison, Daviess County, senior, Occupational Science

Lesley Wayne Mackey, Daviess County, senior, Occupational Science

Madison Baggerly Roberts, Ohio County, junior, Social Work

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.