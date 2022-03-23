Presidents Award — Fall 2021Maxwell Montgomery Proctor , Daviess County, junior, Aviation
Heather Marie Schultz , Daviess County, senior, Elementary Education Teaching
Mary Emily Clark , Daviess County, senior, English
Lesley Wayne Mackey , Daviess County, senior, Occupational Science
Dalton Joseph McCarty , Daviess County, senior, Occupational Safety
Kaden Zane McIntosh, Mclean County, freshman, Computer Information Systems
Alexis Jade Corriette, Muhlenberg County, senior, Forensic Science
Madison Baggerly Roberts, Ohio County, junior, Social Work
Mary Elizabeth Conway, Ohio County, sophomore, Chemistry
Deans List — Fall 2021
Cierra Elizabeth Robison, Daviess County, senior,, Occupational Science
Maxwell Montgomery Proctor, Daviess County, junior, Aviation
Heather Marie Schultz, Daviess County, senior, Elementary Education Teaching
Mary Emily Clark, Daviess County, senior, English
Lesley Wayne Mackey, Daviess County, senior, Occupational Science
Jamison Blake Watson, Daviess County, junior, Occupational Science
Hannah Marie Brown, Daviess County, senior, Communication Studies
Mary Katharine Dixon, Daviess County, senior, Psychology
Gavin Thomas Sanders, Daviess County, junior, Fire/Arson & Expos Invest
Benjamin Glenn Royalty, Daviess County, freshman, Music
Catherine Lee Schneider, Daviess County, junior, Criminal Justice
Mollie Ann Mattingly, Daviess County, freshman, Finance
Isaac Jacob Arvin, Daviess County, junior, Social Work
Lashawn Renee Mckenzie, Daviess County, junior, Psychology
Dalton Joseph McCarty, Daviess County, senior, Occupational Safety
Isaiah William Nugent, Hancock County, freshman, Aviation
Kaden Zane McIntosh, McLean County, freshman, Computer Information Systems
Alexis Jade Corriette, Muhlenberg County, senior, Forensic Science
Madison Baggerly Roberts, Ohio County, junior, Social Work
Alex Troy Farris, Ohio County, junior, Pre-Communication Disorders
Mary Elizabeth, Conway Ohio County, sophomore, Chemistry
Mallory F Hendricks, Ohio County, sophomore, Pre-Occupational Science
Deans Awards — Fall 2021Cierra Elizabeth Robison, Daviess County, senior, Occupational Science
Lesley Wayne Mackey, Daviess County, senior, Occupational Science
Madison Baggerly Roberts, Ohio County, junior, Social Work
