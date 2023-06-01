A topic that is often not addressed for any demographic is abuse, but especially when it involves abuse to senior adults. Before I started this job, I wasn’t aware of elder abuse, unless it was in the form of scams, which sadly, we’ve all probably known someone who has fallen victim to a scam — either by phone, email, internet or coming to our home.
The dictionary defines abuse as “a corrupt practice or custom; improper or excessive use or treatment; language that condemns or vilifies usually unjustly, intemperately and angrily; and physical maltreatment.” Abuse in any form or to any person is abhorrent and vile.
It may come as a surprise that abuse to our senior adults is so prevalent that there is a National Center of Elder Abuse (NCEA), established by the U.S. Administration on Aging (AoA) in 1988 as a national resource center and became part of the Older Americans Act (OAA) in 1992.
Since we are the Daviess County Senior Services provider for OAA through the Green River Area Development District (GRADD), we want to do our part to help address this difficult issue.
June 15 is set aside as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and GRADD provided a simple, yet symbolic way to help senior centers raise awareness of elder abuse in June. They donated yarn for seniors to crochet granny squares to yarn-bomb a specific location at the facility. Joyce Puckett, who has been a faithful member of the Senior Center for many years and is actively involved with our craft classes, created several large granny squares that we will proudly display in the Senior Center.
This is a very small way to address elder abuse, which NCEA describes as an “invisible” problem because many seniors are reluctant to report it. They may feel threatened, scared or in denial, especially if a family member or close friend is the perpetrator. Some folks may not be able to speak up, due to dementia or other impairments. According to NCEA, there are also a culture of ageism and “a fear of growing old may keep older people marginalized and undervalued in our society.”
One way to help prevent elder abuse, the NCEA suggests, is to provide more services to reduce isolation to those at risk for abuse. Our mission statement drives us to do just that — provide services and social activities that enhance seniors’ dignity, improve independence, keep seniors engaged and involved and alleviate loneliness
Transportation is often a restriction to seniors getting to events, appointments or activities, which help alleviate social isolation. We offer rides to all the above, as well as to come to the Senior Center for events and activities.
Rides are a suggested donation of $1.50 each way ($3 round trip) and are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call the office at least 48 hours ahead to secure the ride. Our van is wheelchair accessible and our driver, Ms. Janice, is one of the best in town.
June is another full month of offerings, starting with a potluck dinner and dance Tuesday, June 6. The Senior Center will provide meat and drinks; everyone is asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share for dinner at 5 p.m. Music by the Roy Kyle Band and dancing will be from 6-8 p.m. This is our third dance for the year, but the first evening dance, so we’re looking forward to perhaps having a few more join that can’t during the day. Anyone over 60 is welcome to attend, even if you’ve never been to the Senior Center.
Our friends at Morrison’s Foods are treating us once again to a summer BBQ on Wednesday, June 21 to welcome Summer 2023! These events are always fun and typically draw a big crowd. Please register by June 14 to ensure we have enough food and space. Come at 10 a.m. to play bingo and stay for lunch, which will be served at 11:30 a.m. Invite a neighbor or friend who doesn’t get out much and may be at risk of social isolation.
On a recent Tuesday morning, five bike-riding friends dropped in …. they heard we serve an inexpensive lunch for senior adults. Dave plays cards at the Senior Center on Thursdays and told his bike friends about us while out for a morning ride. They came, ate lunch, signed up and learned about what we’re doing here! As we often hear, they didn’t realize we had so much to offer.
We are always looking for new and improved ways to reach the senior community in Daviess County, alleviate loneliness and social isolation and, hopefully, do our part to reduce elder abuse. You may discover there’s lots more going on than you realized!
Whether you work at a senior center, assisted living facility or nursing home, we can all be advocates for the seniors in our lives and help prevent and address elder abuse. Programs such as Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman at GRADD are local resources. GRADD sponsors the local Elder Justice Coalition and is always looking for community folks to get involved. Contact them at 270-926-4433. More information and resources can be found at ncea.acl.gov.
Becky Barnhart is executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
