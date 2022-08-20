The Rev. Mickey Richardson felt a calling into the ministry at a young age.
But the pastor of St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave., said she delayed that call until later in life.
“When I was 12, I first felt the call to preach and to work in the church,” Richardson said. “But I grew up in a denomination that did not allow women to be in the pulpit.”
It was while she was in college that she began attending a Methodist church and heard the Apostles’ Creed — which is recited as a Christian’s symbol of faith — for the first time.
“From that moment on, I began to fall in love with theology — particularly the Armenian Wesleyan theology,” she said. “I just grew in love with the church from there.”
It would still be years before Richardson would answer the call to ministry.
Richardson married and had two daughters along the way. During that time, she was employed with the University of Kentucky as a 4-H youth development director and then part-time with the Bullitt County Board of Education.
“So this is a second career for me,” said Richardson, a 47-year-old Bullitt County native who entered into the ministry seven years ago.
But even through marriage and having children, Richardson said she was also being held back by self-doubt.
“In my mind, I was never going to be good enough to be in ordained ministry,” she said. “…But that’s not true because God qualifies you after He calls you.”
Before making the decision to enter the ministry, Richardson’s husband passed away from a heart attack in 2012.
Richardson said husband’s passing led her to pursue her original calling.
She enrolled in Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore.
“I chose Asbury because it was theologically grounded in scripture,” Richardson said. “They didn’t go along with all the religious fads. They are a traditional college that is very focused on holiness and ensuring that their students grow in spiritual formation.”
While at Asbury, she pastored a small church in West Point for two years.
From there, she pastored two more churches — one in South Shore, the other in Midway — before being assigned to St. John United Methodist in June 2021.
“Every spring we know and we understand that we could be moved,” she said. “So it’s a huge leap of faith because you don’t know from one year to the next where you will be.”
In the year-plus that Richardson has led St. John, it has experienced growth.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches went in the opposite direction, and in extreme cases were forced to close.
“When I came, we were averaging about 34 to 36 on Sunday,” she said. “Now, we’re averaging about 70. …I have a lot of friends whose churches have either closed, downsized or they’ve gone to part-time pastors.”
She attributes the increase to people coming in with “a heart for ministry and outreach” that she hasn’t seen in other churches.
“Mostly what I’ve found is that there is a hunger for a return to the basics of Christian faith,” she said. “…We’ve never followed trends; we’ve stuck to what we knew worked.”
For example, Richardson said they still recite the traditional creeds of the church and sing from hymnals rather than incorporating contemporary Christian music.
“The reason we use the hymnal instead of praise and worship music is because so many of the hymns teach about basic theology as basic doctrine,” she said.
And over the next year, St. John is placing an emphasis around making disciples of Jesus through evangelism and growing the spiritual maturity of those already in the church through small group Bible studies.
“It sounds basic, but they are tried and they are true,” said Richardson about making disciples. “They are essentially what the church is built for.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.