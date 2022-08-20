ST. JOHN UMC PASTOR Dom_Photo

The Rev. Mickey Richardson stands inside the sanctuary of St. John United Methodist, where she has pastored since June 2021.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

The Rev. Mickey Richardson felt a calling into the ministry at a young age.

But the pastor of St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave., said she delayed that call until later in life.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.