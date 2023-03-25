An invasive insect, the emerald ash borer is unlike some borers of ash tree species, which only attack trees under stress. This one targets and kills healthy ash trees as well. The emerald ash borer was found on the east side of the county in 2020. If you have an ash tree in your landscape, it is time to make decisions, whether to remove the tree or treat the tree for this borer. A dead ash tree is brittle and dangerous.

The emerald ash borer (EAB) was first discovered in eastern Michigan near Detroit in 2002. EAB is an invasive species of wood-boring beetle native to China and eastern Asia. It probably arrived in North America hidden in wood packing materials commonly used to ship consumer and other goods.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.