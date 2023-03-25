An invasive insect, the emerald ash borer is unlike some borers of ash tree species, which only attack trees under stress. This one targets and kills healthy ash trees as well. The emerald ash borer was found on the east side of the county in 2020. If you have an ash tree in your landscape, it is time to make decisions, whether to remove the tree or treat the tree for this borer. A dead ash tree is brittle and dangerous.
The emerald ash borer (EAB) was first discovered in eastern Michigan near Detroit in 2002. EAB is an invasive species of wood-boring beetle native to China and eastern Asia. It probably arrived in North America hidden in wood packing materials commonly used to ship consumer and other goods.
EAB was first detected in central Kentucky in 2009. It has been spread by humans through the movement of firewood and unprocessed ash logs. Adults only fly about a half mile per day. EAB had been found across the river in Indiana and now in Daviess County.
Officials urge Kentuckians to prevent the spread of EAB by not transporting firewood outside or within Kentucky. Buy the wood you need locally and leave any extra wood behind at the campsite.
To determine if you have ash trees in your landscape, look for branches that grow opposite each other. The leaves are compound, which means there are several leaflets attached to a petiole. At the base of the petiole, you will find a bud. Buds will not be found at the base of the leaflets. The leaflets are attached opposite of each other on the petiole. Help to identify an ash tree is available for you at the cooperative extension service office. You can also go to the website, http://www.emeraldashborer.info/documents/E-2942.pdf, for photos and descriptions.
The EAB adult is a small, metallic, emerald-green beetle about three-eighths to three-fourths inch in length and one-fifth inch wide. The adults leave a D-shaped hole in the bark when they emerge in early May to late June or beyond. There are native ash tree borers in Kentucky that can also damage ash trees, but they do not have the same shape of exit hole as the EAB.
The newly-emerged adults are most active when it is warm and sunny. They may be seen resting on ash leaves or chewing irregular notches in the edges of ash leaves. They feed for several days before mating. The mated females will feed for another week or two before laying eggs in bark crevices of ash trees. The eggs hatch and the larvae bore into the ash tree under the bark where it feeds and grows. The larvae are creamy white in color, flattened and arranged in triangular-shaped segments. Older larvae can grow up to an inch in length. The tunneling activity kills the tree in two to three years.
Visible symptoms of potentially-infested ash trees include a die-back in the top one-third of the canopy which continues to die until the tree is bare. Woodpecker damage on the trunk and main limbs may be apparent. Shoots and sprouts from the roots and trunk also occur. At this point, it is probably too late to treat. You may also see the bark splitting or sloughing on the tree. Under the bark, serpentine galleries are present and one-eighth-inch diameter. The University of Kentucky, Department of Entomology website http://ky-caps.ca.uky.edu/emerald-ash-borer shows photos of the insect and the damage they cause.
To help you decide what you want to do with your ash trees, consult the tool “Managing Emerald Ash Borer: Decision Guide” from Purdue University at http://extension.entm.purdue.edu/EAB/pdf/NABB_DecisionGuide.pdf. Considerations include: How valuable is the tree to your landscape or to you? Is the ash tree healthy? The University of Kentucky’s recommendation for homeowners is to begin considering protective treatment if wanted when an EAB infestation is found in the county or within 15 miles of their location.
Homeowners can protect desirable ash trees with diameters of 20 inches or less at 4.5 feet above ground level (DBH) using a soil drench near the trunk containing the active ingredient Imidacloprid annually in early- to mid-spring. The product is taken up systemically into the plant. Timing is important. This product will have to be applied annually. Other products are also available but need to be applied earlier in the year.
Certified tree care professionals are able to use products and techniques that can protect larger trees. Emamectin benzoate is one of the active ingredients recommended to be used as a trunk injection in mid- to late-spring. This product can be applied every other year.
For more information about the emerald ash borer, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s tip
There are other green insects that can be confused with the emerald ash borer (EAB). These include bark gnawing beetle (family Trogossitidae), Buprestis rufipes, green June beetle, caterpillar hunter, Japanese beetle, green tiger beetle, green stinkbug, dogbane beetle, and metallic bee. A picture of these insects and relative size compared to the EAB can be found at the University of Kentucky Extension Entomology website https://entomology.unl.edu/eablookalikes.pdf. If you need help identifying an insect, place it in white vinegar and take it to your county cooperative extension service office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.