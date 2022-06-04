On Tuesday, May 24, we Americans found ourselves in a very (sadly) uncomfortably familiar situation: grappling with the reality of yet another school shooting, this one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
School shootings — terrifying to students, educators, parents and communities — always reignite polarizing debates about gun rights and school safety, amidst the very real experiences of mental health, trauma and grief, issues not ever solved by those debates.
On that day, 19 children and two adults were killed and 16 more were injured in what is considered the 27th shooting at or within a school since the year began, and the 119th school shooting in five years.
This says nothing about the shopping malls, hospitals, houses of worship and places of work that experience the same thing: mass shootings resulting in the unnecessary death of innocent human beings.
And now, dozens more parents are joining the ranks of hundreds of others who are forced to live with the unimaginable: the death of a child. But not just that: a fearful, chaotic, violent, senseless death at the hands of someone who more than likely suffers from some kind of mental or behavioral illness.
Immediately we cry; we become enraged; we begin to point fingers and blame; we enter political and theological debates about guns and God’s whereabouts, and we then, eventually, become a bit numb, not forgetting, exactly, but at least “moving on,” until the next one strikes.
According to one think tank who is monitoring all of this for us, there has been one gun-related incident involving violence and potentially deadly outcomes every 63 hours so far in 2022. As a result, we all hold our breath, cling to our children and pray to God that our community will not be next.
It is the work of administrators, faculty and staff worldwide — once again — to show empathy to their communities by reminding parents that our children’s safety in school is the number one priority, that certain measures are in place to protect them and their teachers, school staff and administrators, and that there are specific things we can be doing to help our children learn to trust that those who are responsible for them during the schooldays are doing everything they can to ensure their safety.
Talking to our children in age-appropriate ways, listening to them share what they know, or think they know, and how they feel, turning off the constant barrage of images on the news, giving them a needed break from social media, and reassuring them that (a) their schools are safe places, and (b) we adults can handle talking about these terrifying things, rank at the top of the list of the measures that mental health professionals and school counselors teach parents when trying to love their children during times of school tragedies and violent terrors in any situation.
Of course, parents need to take care of themselves, too, which only helps when the time comes to help our children deal with the anxiety and fear that are part-and-parcel of growing up in a time and place so riddled with the perplexing problem of gun violence, mass trauma, untreated mental illness and the enduring uncertainties about what to do before the next one happens.
The gift parents need from school administrators and teachers — the gift of empathy — is a gift we, as leaders in our homes, must also give to our children.
It is difficult, painful, scary and sad to hear how anxious our children have become about going back to school after a credible threat is reported and, hopefully, dealt with.
The reality of social media and the ever-present cellphone doesn’t help things, as rumors and emotions fly unregulated, intensifying and reinforcing fear.
There is absolutely nothing at our disposal to take away their fear. We are powerless to do so. All the conversation, rationalization and soothing we could muster doesn’t and can’t do the trick.
Because sometimes scary, tragic, terrible things do happen. And good parents know never to make promises they can’t keep. When faced with anxiety, children of all ages look to their parents for reassurance. It would be easy to say, “Oh, honey. That is never going to happen to you.” But we don’t know that for sure. As a result, we cannot and must not say it.
Many of us know all too well how real these terrifying events are, and we cannot promise that they won’t happen in our lives, in our community.
But I can reassure our children that their schools’ administrators and faculty do everything in their power at all times to make sure that our children are safe. And as parents, we pray that every teacher, every staff member will do precisely what they have been taught, that they will take lockdown drills deadly seriously, and that they will have the wherewithal to implement every measure at their disposal to protect our children and themselves.
However, parents are helpless. Besides writing to school leaders and sitting in on PSTO or school board meetings, there isn’t much else we can do. Except trust.
And one more thing: practice empathy.
Empathy is when you are able and willing to understand how another person is feeling, recognizing as much as you can what it may feel like for them, and to accept the fact that that is what they’re experiencing, and that they may need something from us to help them get through it.
Sympathy, which is acknowledging another’s pain and attempting to provide comfort, is different from empathy, which is simply a matter of perspective.
Imagine a person slips into a pit; it is dark and there is no way out that is clear to them.
Sympathy looks down and says, “I’m sorry you’re down there. I’ll join you. Want me to bring a casserole?” That is a kind and sympathetic response.
Empathy climbs down and says, “I’ve been in something like this before. I have faced some darkness myself. I don’t know how you feel, only how I did. But I’m here.”
Empathy brings about peace, comfort and reassurance. How? Because a) perspective helps people feel less alone; b) staying out of judgment allows people to feel safe; c) recognizing how someone feels leaves them feeling known and accepted; and d) communicating our desire to understand and accept them as-they-are gives people the certainty that they are heard and can lean on the presence of another for support.
To our children, we simply say: “We don’t even know what to say right now, other than we know you are anxious and afraid, and there is a part of us that is, too. But we know that whatever can be done is being done, and everyone in your life is working hard to keep you safe. Thank you for telling us how you feel. We will hold you as long as it takes for you to get your strength back.”
Rarely can any response make something better for someone, especially in the wake of tragedy. What can nearly always make something better is connection. The word for that connection is empathy.
As parents, as leaders in our family and community, it is incumbent upon us to learn, practice and live empathic lives.
If anything can help end the streak of tragic violence in our nation, I believe empathy is the only thing powerful enough to do it.
