Amedisys Home Health Care helps provide a vital service for individuals who are homebound, and would otherwise have difficulty accessing necessary healthcare services, according to Ashley Berry, physical therapy assistant and care transitions coordinator.
Amedisys helps provide healthcare services to patients from their home, offering an array of services from physical therapy, occupational therapy, skilled nursing and social services.
The goal of home health services, according to Berry, is to get patients to a point where they are independent.
Amedisys, stationed in Owensboro, offers home health care for five western Kentucky counties, including Daviess, McLean, Ohio, Webster and Henderson counties.
Clinicians with Amedisys will travel out to the homes of patients in each of the five counties to provide care services, ranging from assistance with mobility, strength and daily living activities, to education, wound care and resource referrals.
The service provides care for an average of 128 patients on a daily basis, which fluctuates regularly, according to office manager Seth Edmonds-Lindsey.
Edmonds-Lindsey said home health services are provided for “anyone who’s unable to get to outpatient services — so if they’re not able to get to outpatient services or don’t have the capability of it, then we provide care in their home.”
Additionally, according to Berry, a good portion of patients served through the home health service are typically elderly and medically vulnerable, which means that home health is an essential alternative to regular hospital visits where they could be exposed to other ailments.
Amedisys has 22 staff and 24-hour access to services for patients with a nurse on-call at all hours of the day, every day, according to Edmonds-Lindsey.
Not only does the service set up patients with traditional home health needs, but it also works to provide education for, not only the patient, but also their loved ones and caregivers.
Education, Berry said, is a large part of it, ensuring the patient and their caregiver know how to monitor and manage their ailment or symptoms and when they should reach out for assistance, whether that might be Amedysis, a doctor or the hospital.
Through the service, a social worker will also monitor the situation to ensure the patient has access to other community resources, including food assistance, or whether the patient may need to transition to assisted living or a higher level of care, Edmons-Lindsey said.
Care provided for each patient, he said, varies depending on the patient’s individual needs.
While many patients, Berry said, are seniors, the service offers care for anyone ages 18 and older, so there are a wide range of ailments the service helps assist with.
“It could even just be that a patient has a wound and they need teaching on how to manage the dressing or they have a hip replacement, knee replacement,” Edmonds-Lindsey said.
Clinicians will visit with patients within 24 hours of their referral and determine a care plan for each patient moving forward, including goals for that patient and how often a clinician visit is needed.
Amedisys has also developed programs for patients with certain diagnoses to help those patients not only feel empowered, but also manage their symptoms.
Programs, he said, are available for patients diagnosed with heart failure, diabetes, high fall risk and COPD.
“What those empowerment programs do is it helps our clinicians to have as visual for our patients and their caregivers to understand in a simpler breakdown of how to help,” he said.
The service also provides a “Touch Program” for patients that may need regular communication with the home health service, providing phone calls to the patient’s home on a regular basis to check in with their needs.
“If a patient answers one of the high risk questions that’s alarming, we immediately get an email that we need to go to the patient’s home or call the patients,” Edmonds-Lindsey said.
Providing these services, Berry said, not only ensures each patient has more control over their symptoms and access to quality care, but it also cuts down on hospital visits and helps empower them to become more independent while regularly monitoring their adapting needs, providing supplemental care alongside the patient’s primary care provider.
“We’re kind of like the cherry on top and we can help bridge that communication,” Berry said.
Patients can be referred to the service through their primary care provider or they can self-refer.
Anyone interested in learning more about the home health service may contact Amedisys directly by calling 270-852-4811.
