Encore Musicals will make a return to form with its two-night “Another Night of Broadway” revue at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
This marks the first revue the organization will stage since it began in 2017.
Susan Dant, Encore’s board secretary and coordinator of the event, is looking forward to bringing the organization back to its roots of showcasing quality talent in a “bare bones” fashion.
“I feel this show focuses on the people, focuses on the community, and it gets us back to the very first one that we did,” she said. “You take the glitz and glamor away and you focus back on what’s important, and that’s the people — the people in the audience and the people on the stage.”
Dant said the idea of having the revue was initially opened to people who “wanted to get their feet wet” with directing that “maybe weren’t ready to direct an entire show, but would like to try their hand at the directorial process.”
“We put the word out there if you have … a piece in mind or multiple pieces in mind and if you have a cast in mind, make that proposal — the song, who your cast would be — and then you would be responsible for providing the music, doing the (choreography), the blocking — the A to Z with that particular number if it’s selected,” she said.
More than 20 pieces were approved by the board for the event, which come from a number of different musicals, including “A Little Night Music,” “Annie,” “City of Angels,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” “Les Misérables,” “Oklahoma!,” “Rent,” “Wicked” and more that are directed by Dant and seven other directors.
Submissions were sent in at the beginning of August. Rehearsals began in September.
“It’s not like your typical show,” Dant said. “There’s been a lot of moving parts that I think have made it a little more difficult, but you don’t have the big huge sets and the … big, huge choreography numbers that come with a full-fledged musical. …It’s been fun.”
There will be about 40 people on stage, while there are three accompanists that will play the songs on piano, a percussionist along with a crew running the technical aspects.
Dant said some of the people involved in the revue have not been part of an Encore production before, and they have folks as young as 5 and 6 years old taking part.
“We have a lot of new faces,” she said. “We have a lot of kids that have never been in theatre before that are joining us for the first time, and then we’ve got people that have been doing it their whole lives.”
Dant said she has enjoyed the entire process.
“I like seeing the beginning to the end, because you know the process that happens in between,” she said. “The relationships and the memories that you make with each cast for each show is different (for each one); and for this one, kind of being detached and working behind the scenes, seeing where we were from pounding out notes that we thought we would never get in a song, to going up there and putting moves with it ….”
She also looks forward to helping new performers.
“Especially seeing these young ones up there belting it out and the fact they’re going to be doing it in front of hundreds of people, and having the courage to get up there, put a microphone on, sing and dance in front of (an audience) — we are helping built the next generation of theatre,” she said.
The event will be free for the public to attend, with donations being accepted.
