Encore Musicals will be hosting a free revue at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
This will mark the first revue the organization will put on since 2017, according to Kevin Brown, director of digital marketing, which was a big hit.
“...It was initially to test the waters to see if Encore was something that could have legs,” Brown said, “and we were absolutely blown away. It was performed at Third Baptist Church in the sanctuary; and by the time the show actually started, it was standing room only. It was a phenomenal turnout.”
Brown said Encore has been wanting to put on another revue since then but never was able to find the right timing to put it on.
It wasn’t until after putting on its anticipated large-scale production of “Beauty and the Beast” in July that the organization wanted to find something that was more scaled back and “back to our roots,” said Brown.
“(This) allows our directors and performers not have to stress about putting on a huge production, but still delivering the quality entertainment that people have come to expect from Encore,” he said.
Featured music in the event will include songs from “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Matilda the Musical,” “Come from Away,” “Oklahoma!,” “Cinderella,” “Carousel,” “Company” and more.
Brown said the set list consists of about 25 songs and will span into a two-hour show.
“We’ve got music ranging from really the last 70 or 80 years of musical theatre,” Brown said. “We’ve got some very classic stuff (like) Rodgers and Hammerstein (and) some newer stuff … (like Stephen) Sondheim. It’s everything from like 1940s, 1950s up to the 2020s.”
A total of eight directors will be overseeing the performances — six for the smaller numbers and two taking on bigger ensemble pieces.
Regarding its return, the focus of revue will be on the talent and not as much on the glitz and the glamor found in full-blown productions.
“It’s going to be a little more bare bones,” Brown said. “There won’t be very much costuming, if any at all. It’ll probably mostly just be us in black shirt, black pants kind of suggesting the character. There won’t be much in the way of set; we’ll probably just have a bare stage and it’ll primarily just be a showcase for all the actors.”
Brown feels the performances will be of a great standard.
“You get to experience not only so much of musical theatre, but you get to experience it performed by amazingly talented musicians and actors, and brought to life by eight different directors,” he said. “You’re getting something a little bit different every three to four minutes. It’s never going to be boring; it’s never going to feel stagnant. It’s going to move very quickly and it should be incredibly engaging for audiences.”
The event will be free for the public to attend, with donations being accepted.
