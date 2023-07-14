THE SOUND OF MUSIC PIC 1

David Rodgers, center, performs a scene as Captain Von Trapp during a dress rehearsal Monday for Encore Musicals’ production of “The Sound of Music” at the RiverPark Center, alongside Hadley Rouse, top left, as Maria; Blaire Bennett “BB” Walker as Gretl, Annalynn Rodgers as Marta; Miranda Bolin as Brigitta; Henry Holmes as Friedrich; Callie Rodgers as Louisa; Tyson Miller as Kurt; and Elaina Norton as Liesl.

 Photo by Amy Rodgers

The hills will be alive with Encore Musicals’ production of “The Sound of Music” premiering at 7 p.m. July 15 at the RiverPark Center, with additional performances at 2 p.m. July 16, 7 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 23.

Based on Maria Augusta von Trapp’s memoir “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers” and the last musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, “The Sound of Music” made its Broadway debut at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in November 1959.

