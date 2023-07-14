The hills will be alive with Encore Musicals’ production of “The Sound of Music” premiering at 7 p.m. July 15 at the RiverPark Center, with additional performances at 2 p.m. July 16, 7 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 23.
Based on Maria Augusta von Trapp’s memoir “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers” and the last musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, “The Sound of Music” made its Broadway debut at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in November 1959.
The show went on to win five Tony Awards in 1960 — including “Best Musical” — out of a total of nine nominations and was adapted into the 1965 Academy Award-winning film led by a cast featuring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.
“The Sound of Music” was revived on Broadway in 1998 at the Martin Beck Theatre and received a Tony Award nomination for “Best Revival of a Musical.”
For David Roberson, director of Encore’s production, he finds the show to fit the bill for the organization’s typical offerings.
“We try, especially in our summer musical, to have a musical with wide appeal. ‘The Sound of Music,’ for 60-plus years, has been one of the most popular, theatrical performances (along with) the movie,” he said. “... It felt like it fit very well with what we’ve done in the past.”
Set in Austria in 1938, Roberson said the show details the story of Maria, a woman who is looking to become a nun and is sent to be a governess for Captain Von Trapp’s seven children.
“While she is there, she falls in love with the kids first, and then she falls in love with their father, who is engaged at the time,” he said.
However, the show takes a turn when Austria is annexed by Nazi Germany and the whole family is forced to flee to safety.
Roberson likes the show because it has “a number of different levels.”
“You have the basic love story between two people from different backgrounds. You have a bunch of cute kids running around,” he said, “and it’s all set up against a very interesting time in the history of our world as we were getting ready to move into (World War II).”
Hadley Rouse, who portrays Maria, will make a return to performing after taking a brief pause.
“I hadn’t done a show in about four years, I think,” she said.
While she was wary of taking on a popular role, Rouse feels she’s been able to relate to the character and incorporate her own personality into the production.
“I was nervous … knowing how iconic the show is and the role (being) extremely daunting,” she said, “but I see myself in Maria, which I think a lot of people do. I just relate to her on so many different levels, and her story and her journey is so universal.
“It’s just something that resonates so deeply with me (with) finding your true path and discovering who you are and who you are meant to be; and then having the courage to follow that is something that is just so moving to me ….”
Rouse said she avoided watching other productions and the film in order to put herself into the role.
“I really just want to make it my own spin on it,” she said.
Roberson feels Encore’s version will still stand out because of him encouraging the performers, like Rouse, to showcase their own portrayals.
“... My directing style is to allow my actors to find their characters, to work on characterization for these folks, to find where they feel the character should fit,” Roberson said. “I think, overall, you’ll see ‘The Sound of Music’ — but especially if you see our lead characters in their roles, you’ll see a little bit of different interpretations of these characters and what they mean.”
Rouse feels the production has a local influence, with the show having a number of “helping hands” from the community creating props, costumes and more.
“All of those people bring their unique aspects to it,” she said, “and that’s really, really cool to watch it all come together and have their influences that have been brought to the show.”
For Roberson, he wants attendees to walk away satisfied with the final product and leave with something to think about.
“The popularity of this show makes it where (the audience is) going to be looking for specific songs that are their favorites …. I hope they come away knowing that we’ve done our best to present the parts of the show that they really love in a way that makes them happy,” he said. “But for me, … I think the big message of this show is standing your guns, to go with what you believe in, don’t give in to the pressures that you find around you and to find that solace in your family that you have to have to go on and to make the hard decisions that you have to make.”
Tickets are available at encoreowensboro.com, by calling the RiverPark Center’s box office at 270-687-2787 or visiting in-person at 101 Daviess St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.