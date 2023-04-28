The sanctuary at Third Baptist Church will be home to Encore Musicals’ production of “Godspell” beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 followed by a 7 p.m. show Saturday and concluding at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Based primarily on the Gospel of Matthew, the first book of the New Testament of the Bible, the musical was composed by Academy Award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, with the book written by director and playwright John-Michael Tebelak.

