The sanctuary at Third Baptist Church will be home to Encore Musicals’ production of “Godspell” beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 followed by a 7 p.m. show Saturday and concluding at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Based primarily on the Gospel of Matthew, the first book of the New Testament of the Bible, the musical was composed by Academy Award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, with the book written by director and playwright John-Michael Tebelak.
After getting its start at Carnegie Mellon University as Tebelak’s master’s thesis and moving onto off-off Broadway, the show eventually found success in its off-Broadway run in 1971 before opening its official Broadway production in June 1976 at the Broadhurst Theatre.
The show was revived on Broadway in October 2011 at the Circle in the Square Theatre with more modern arrangements of the musical pieces before closing less than a year later.
For the original Broadway production, Schwartz was nominated for a Tony Award for “Best Original Score.”
The musical was also adapted into a film that premiered in 1973.
Kayla Kelley, director of Encore’s production, has enjoyed the experience of working on the show and looks forward to having an audience see it come to life.
“I feel great. I have an amazing cast, and they are just nailing it — acting, singing, dancing,” she said. “They’re just wonderful to work with. … They make my job easy.”
While the musical has been around for some time, Kelley wasn’t familiar with the show when asked by Emily Malone, Encore’s president, to be part of the production. Once Kelley listened to the music from the show, she realized “this could be a lot of fun.”
Kelley said the show’s first act is very “improv-feel, vaudeville-esque” and “very over-the-top” while the “energy of the show shifts” leading into the second act.
Regarding the cast, only two performers will be playing under character names — David Rodgers playing Jesus and Ed Kearns performing as John the Baptist/Judas — while the rest of the cast will be portraying the roles under their own names.
“My favorite thing about theatre is not having to be me,” cast member Abby Clayton said. “I would say it’s a little difficult on the mental side of things, but I’m playing a different version of myself ….”
Clayton said while she will be performing under her first name, there is still going to be a character portrayed on stage to help present the content of the show in a more “familiar” way.
“I think it’s going to be — in my opinion — it’s way more interactive and accessible to the audience because they know the stories,” she said, “but they’re being told in such a way that is familiar, like your friend was telling you a funny story at dinner.”
Kearns, who was featured as Gaston in Encore’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” in July 2022, said taking on his role in “Godspell” has been enjoyable.
“It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s been fun,” he said. “It’s been a challenge, but a fun challenge …. It feels like an improvisation show, but it’s not. We do have a lot of leeway … and (we take) a lot of liberties, which makes it more fun and exciting.”
While the show does have a religious theme, it doesn’t necessarily drive the entire purpose or performances.
“I think one of the things that makes this cast so perfect for this show is that we have a spectrum of beliefs …,” Malone said, “and all of them are able to find things that they like in the message of the show. … So much of what Jesus did teach in scripture was just morals — love each other, being kind to your neighbor, the different parables He told ....”
“I think it’s just a positive message — having fun, being a group of people that come together for the better of the good,” Kelley said. “I think the show can give a lot to everyone, and everyone can have their own takeaway.
“Religious or not, people will relate,” Kearns said. “It’s a very entertaining and fun show … and it’s also very powerful and moving.”
