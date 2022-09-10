It seems early but preparing Holiday cacti to rebloom begins in September. These plants bring back wonderful memories of my aunt’s beautiful plant in flower. My mother and I still enjoy one from my grandfather as they keep on giving through the generations. These plants are easy to propagate and share.

Holiday cacti have exotic, birdlike flowers. Flower colors include shades of white, golden yellow, pink, rose, coral, and red. The flowers generally bloom around Thanksgiving and Christmas. The gorgeous flowers make this plant a holiday favorite and a topic of conversation.

 

