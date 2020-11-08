There will be one less tobacco grower in Daviess County after this year.
Rod Kuegel has decided this will be his family’s final burley tobacco harvest — a legacy that was started by his father 70 years ago.
And like many early Daviess County farms, Kuegel said it was tobacco that built his family’s farm.
“My dad came home from the war in 1945; in 1947, he bought his first farm, started milking cows and in 1950, went into partnership with his brothers; they started raising 100 acres of burley tobacco, which was unheard of back then,” Kuegel said.
Kuegel said he has photos of his father working in the tobacco patch from seven decades ago with little change from then until now.
“Except for the photos being black and white, we’re wearing the same clothes — blue jeans, a T-shirt and a Marine hat; nothing has changed,” Kuegel said. “The harvest is exactly the same as it was 70 years ago. There aren’t many commodities that you can say that about. And that’s not a positive thing; it’s a negative thing.”
For his 2020 burley crop, Kuegel raised 65 acres — down from 80 acres the previous five years.
For Kuegel, there were two major factors that led him to give up on tobacco.
One, he said, is that the price per pound on tobacco makes it no longer profitable.
“The tobacco companies are paying us the same as they paid us in 2003,” Kuegel said. “We’re going home with the same money. Unless you’re pretty efficient, you can’t produce products for what you produced them for 17 years ago.”
The other factor is the weather.
Kuegel said too much rain in recent years has been playing havoc with the overall weight of the tobacco.
“This year alone we had six rain events greater than 3 inches, and one of them was 6 inches of rainfall,” Kuegel said. “Tobacco is a crop that doesn’t like wet feet. In other words, it doesn’t like the ground to be saturated to do its job of producing weight.”
In the past, the optimum tobacco weights were between 2,800 to 3,000 pounds per acre.
But with the large rainfalls in recent years, Kuegel said he’s been consistently raising under 2,500 pounds per acre.
“What that interprets to is that we have 500 pounds less to sell, so we’ve got $1,000 less per acre of gross income with all of our expenses going through the roof,” Kuegel said.
His final tobacco crop is currently being stripped at his shop on Worthington Road.
And for Kuegel, it means wrapping up a legacy.
“I had been contemplating it for about two years because our yields continued to go down,” he said. “And we’ll be down again this year because of all the rain. So when your price stays the same for 17 years, it’s hard to get motivated and continue to hit your head against the wall.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.