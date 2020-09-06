Corn is drying rapidly in the fields.
A comment I often hear as corn matures is an observation-based opinion that some corn fields ran out of nitrogen.
This statement is usually based on the appearance corn has when approaching maturity as lower leaves turn yellow while the top of the plant remains green. There is no doubt the lower leaves are expressing nitrogen deficiency, due to the plant translocating nitrogen from the lower shaded leaves and stalk up to the sunlight-capturing upper canopy and developing ear.
Corn that received what would be considered an economical nitrogen rate and grew well given the growing conditions is expected to express lower yellow leaves as maturity nears.
Likewise, the argument could be made that due to the large rainfall measured during the 2020 summer, some nitrogen was lost via denitrification in saturated soils and did not provide what the crop needed in nitrogen to maximize yield capability. In extreme cases, this can occur.
What I want to suggest is conducting the season stalk nitrate test on some of your fields. Corn begins to accumulate nitrogen in the lower stalk and leaves six weeks after emergence and later relocates that nitrogen to the ear and upper canopy during the grain fill period.
Large amounts of nitrate remaining in the stalk indicate more was applied than needed. Stalk portions should be collected between one and three weeks after the physiological maturity of the corn plant, which is indicated by a black layer of senescence at the tip of kernels where they attach to the cob.
This black line indicates the corn plant is finished, the nutrient flow from cob to kernel has ended, and no additional carbohydrate can be added to the grain. Conducting a corn stalk nitrate test is simple.
Take an eight-inch section of stalk, cut at 6 inches and 14 inches above the soil line, collected randomly throughout the field. Use a patterning method similar to soil sampling. Plants should be observed first to ensure an ear is attached and growth has not been limited due to reasons such as compaction, insect feeding, weeds, or water.
Once the samples are collected, the outside ear sheath should be removed and the samples cut into 2-inch lengths split lengthwise to increase the drying rate. Paper bags are suggested to minimize condensation. Several private labs offered corn stalk nitrate testing, including Waters Agricultural Lab in Owensboro.
The test is less about identifying nitrogen deficiency and is more useful in determining excessive rates above what was needed. Therefore, the best information gained from this test is to evaluate corn fields that have grown well and looked good all year.
Corn that drowned early, encountered early foliar disease, or in dry years suffered from lack of water is not going to indicate reliable results from the standpoint of using data to adjust nitrogen rates next year. Therefore, focus testing efforts on farms that appear to have excellent yield potential to gain the most useful information.
Samples testing >2,000 ppm nitrate are considered excessive. If you consistently hit above 2,000, you likely need to evaluate your nitrogen management strategy. You can probably save some money. We suggest not paying much attention to numbers < 2,000 because they provide information from which it is difficult to assess meaning.
Did denitrification occur? Was enough nitrogen applied? Would a late-season nitrogen application have resulted in a positive return on investment? These questions are nearly impossible to answer, and therefore increasing nitrogen rates next year based on low stalk nitrate test results is usually not advised.
Likewise, if you collect samples from plants that are not expected to yield well, you are going to have high cornstalk nitrate. This test is extremely variable in the field because it is affected by all the factors that affect yield. You have to consider all crop growth factors when you look at your results.
The corn stalk nitrate test is not the gospel to adjusting nitrogen rates but rather a tool to combine with management decisions, observations, and mid-season leaf tissue analysis to improve upon the plan for corn production next year.
