Beauty in the landscape around us is present in every season. Falling leaves reveal beautiful tree bark and artistic branching patterns.
Herbaceous perennials also provide form and structure to the garden. Showy red or yellow fruits catch our eye. Dried seed heads of flowers provide seeds for the birds.
Enjoying the winter landscape is as easy as looking out the window. We don’t have to grow everything ourselves, but some of the plants can be included in your garden.
A tree with the main feature of beautiful, exfoliating, brown, and orange bark is the paperbark maple (Acer griseum).
This slow-growing plant reaches 20 to 30 feet tall with a spread of 15 to 25 feet. The shape of the tree is oval to round with an upright branching pattern. During the growing season, the leaves consist of 3 leaflets compared to the single and simple leaf of other common maples.
In the fall, the leaves turn a russet red color. It requires well-drained soil and grows in full sun. This tree may be difficult to find. Check locally, first, and then turn to mail order or the internet if necessary.
A more common plant with beautiful peeling bark on the trunk is the Heritage birch (Betula nigra Heritage). The bark color is described as salmon-brown.
The small, young branches are relaxed, almost weeping. The leaves during the growing season are dark green and turn yellow in the fall.
The plant can reach 40 to 50 feet tall and spread just as wide. It starts as an open tree that is often taller than wide in youth. Both single-trunk and multi-trunk specimens are available. The plant prefers to grow in moist soil but will tolerate compacted soil.
A shrub to small tree with red berries is the common winterberry, Ilex verticillata. This plant is a deciduous holly covered with bright red fruits that persist into winter until the birds devour them. The slow to medium growing shrub can reach 6 to 8 feet in height and width.
It prefers well-drained soil but will grow where the soil is moist. Male flowers and female flowers are produced on different plants.
To have berries, you will need one male plant among several female plants. Numerous good cultivars of winterberry are available, selected for plant size, fruit size, fruit color, or fall leaf color.
For example, Red Sprite is a cultivar that grows 3 to 5 feet tall with large berries. It requires “Jim Dandy” as the pollinator.
Another shrub with berries is beautyberry “Profusion” (Callicarpa bodinieri “Profusion”). It is a 4 to 6 feet deciduous shrub with beautiful violet-purple berries, which make the best show in September and October.
The berries are about 1/8-inch in diameter and are produced in a small group along the stem. In the summer, it produces lavender-colored flowers hidden under the foliage.
The plant reaches up to 6 feet tall and spreads 4 to 6 feet wide. It grows in full sun to part shade. The berries are produced on new wood.
Arnold Promise witchhazel, Hamamelis X intermedia ‘Arnold Promise’, blooms in February. This shrub reaches 15 to 20 feet tall and the branches may spread over 15 feet long.
The cultivar Arnold Promise is one of the best yellow flowering witchhazels. The small yellow flowers have thin, narrow petals which twist. When this plant blooms in February, it seems hard to believe your eyes. The fall leaf color is reddish-purple.
Foerster’s feather reed grass (Calamagrostis x acutiflora ‘Karl Foerster’) has quarter to one-half inch wide leaves that form a clump reaching 2 to 3 feet tall. Flower spikes emerge in late May to June and reach about 3 to 4 feet above the foliage. The flowers are greenish with red-bronze tones when they emerge and dry a golden color.
Foerster’s reed grass prefers moist, rich soil but tolerates heavy soils. It tolerates heat if plenty of moisture is available. A location with full sun is best for this grass. Movement and sound are added to the garden with the wind blowing through its flower heads in the fall and winter. In the spring, before new growth forms, cut it back to 2 to 4 inches tall.
In winter, my mother and I enjoy the herbaceous perennial, Italian arum (Arum italicum). The foliage appears in late fall and persists through winter in our area. It is unique to see the green arrow-shaped leaves in the garden at this time of year.
In the spring, a jack-in-the-pulpit-like flower emerges. The foliage dies down as the plant sets red seeds on the stalk in the summer.
In the fall, the leaves emerge again and the cycle repeats itself. Italian arum prefers to grow in moist, well-drained soil in shade to partial shade. It is 12 to 20 inches tall including the seed stalk.
For more information about winter interest in the landscape, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip
As you enjoy the branches of trees, notice the shape of the plant too. Maples and ashes usually have a broad, rounded crown. Oaks may have an oval, upright canopy with many strong, bold branches. Snow outlining the branches accents the shape and texture of the plant.
For more information about native trees in Kentucky, visit https://www.uky.edu/hort/Kentucky-trees or contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office. No matter the tree, enjoy its architecture and interesting characteristics to discover something new in the landscape to chase the winter blues away.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
