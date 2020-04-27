Challenges and uncertainties are synonymous with farming and ranching. To say these are challenging, uncertain times is an understatement. But, as is their inherent nature, farmers and ranchers will certainly adapt and persevere, and we at USDA are here to help them.
Our USDA Service Centers are open for business, and program delivery staff are continuing to come into the office but are working with producers only by phone — call to schedule an appointment — and using online tools whenever possible.
Farm Service Agency (FSA) staff here in Kentucky stand ready to help you obtain credit for spring farm operating needs, service loans or sign up for programs, including the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for 2020.
Producers simply need to enroll in the ARC or PLC program — their 2019 crop year program election applies to 2020 — by the June 30 deadline. Many farms have already signed up for 2020 under the multi-year contract option when they signed up for 2019. If you fail to enroll, you will be ineligible to receive a payment for the 2020 crop year should one trigger.
Give us a call today. We will send the ARC/PLC contract for signature via mail or email, depending on your preference. You can find the phone number for your local FSA county office at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
Farmers looking to mitigate the impact of risks, including low or falling commodity prices, and the effects of trade disruptions and natural disasters recognize that ARC and PLC provide the financial protections they need to weather substantial drops in crop prices or revenues as evidenced by record ARC and PLC enrollment for the 2019 crop year.
Producers signed a record 1.77 million ARC and PLC contracts for the 2019 crop year, which is more than 107% of the total contracts signed on average over the past five years. We anticipate 2020 enrollment to be equally noteworthy.
As of April 21, FSA records in Kentucky show 23,600 farms out of an expected 40,000 farms have completed ARC or PLC enrollment for the 2020 crop year. Although we are well on our way to another successful enrollment, we have many producers to assist between now and June 30.
During these unprecedented circumstances, USDA Farm Service Agency is here to support you through delivery of our farm programs while you selflessly work to feed our nation and the world.
For all you do … THANK YOU!
CRP Continuous Enrollment PeriodThe Farm Service Agency is accepting offers for specific conservation practices under the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Continuous Signup.
CRP is a voluntary program that contracts with agricultural producers so that environmentally sensitive agricultural land is devoted to conservation benefits. CRP participants establish long-term, resource-conserving vegetative species, such as approved grasses or trees (known as “covers”), to control soil erosion, improve the water quality and enhance wildlife habitat. In return, FSA provides participants with annual rental payments and cost-share assistance. Continuous signup enrollment contracts are 10 to 15 years in duration.
Under continuous CRP signup, environmentally sensitive land devoted to certain conservation practices can be enrolled in CRP at any time. Offers are automatically accepted provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements and the enrollment levels do not exceed the statutory cap.
Unlike CRP enrollments under general CRP signups or CRP Grasslands, offers for continuous enrollment are not subject to competitive bidding during specific periods.
For more information, including a list of acceptable practices, visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.
USDA Service Centers Open for Business by Phone Appointment Only
U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Centers are encouraging visitors to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Daviess County USDA Service Center will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency are required to call to schedule a phone appointment.
Farm Service Agency: 270-684-9286 extension 2
Natural Resources Conservation Service: 270-684-9286 extension 3
Online services are available to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments. Online NRCS services are available to customers through the Conservation Client Gateway. Customers can track payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance, and electronically sign documents. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.
For the most current updates on available services and Service Center status visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.
