Corn is near the end of its growing season and will soon reach physiological maturity, the stage in which no additional weight can accumulate in the kernels.

This stage is commonly known as black layer because when it occurs, a blackened area of senescence can be discovered on the tip of the kernel after removal from the cob. The “black layer” is an indication that no additional nutrients can be added to the kernel.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

