The underlying mission of the Cooperative Extension Service is to link local communities with the resources and information created by research conducted at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture.

Research related to all farming enterprises in Kentucky is conducted annually by extension specialists and department researchers at the university’s research farms and across the state on local farms, such as the one owned by Jason and Dustin Hagan. They are working with Dr. Kiersten Wise this summer on a field scale fungicide application technique comparison on both short-stature and traditional-height corn hybrids.

