May 17 marked the second anniversary of death of my sister Joan.
She died from a brain tumor that had recurred the fourth time.
The first three tumors had been benign; the fourth was malignant and aggressive.
Joanie was non-responsive the last five days of her life. I was with her and her husband Jim at their home for most of that time.
My refrain during those days was: “This is so hard.”
The day before she died I was standing in their front yard. The sun shone as rain fell, but there was no rainbow. That captured the feel of that time: “Where are you, God?”
But after Joanie died little miracles began to happen. She died on Sunday, May 17. Visitation at the funeral home was on Thursday, the first day the building re-opened after weeks of drive-thru visitation due to the pandemic. The funeral Mass was on Friday, two days after churches reopened for public services.
I had led several funerals during that time, when only 10 people were allowed at the funeral and visitations were drive-thru only. They were hard. Our being allowed into the funeral home to receive others and to celebrate the funeral Mass in an open church were no small miracles.
The miracles have continued in my life. Out of that experience of being with Joanie and Jim the last days of her life has emerged a ministry of accompanying families as a member is dying.
I did not plan this, one thing led to another. Out of my own experience of loss plus years of leading funerals, I am able to walk with a family and help them navigate through that time. It is simply the Church being present in a crucial time.
I first experienced this consoling presence of the Church when my grandmother passed with no warning at our home. Father Richard Clements of Blessed Mother parish came to our home and prayed over my grandmother. I know that consolation.
As I have accompanied families over the past year, my appreciation of the funeral rites and the Catholic understanding of the Communion of Saints has grown.
The funeral rites, such as coming into the presence of the body or the cremains the first time after death; the closing of the casket for the last time; leaving or lowering the casket into the ground at the graveside; as gut-wrenching as these experiences may be, they help us to let go of the person as we have known them so that we may know them in a new way.
One chapter — knowing the person in the body — comes to an end so that another chapter may begin: knowing the person as a spiritual being. While my sister Joan was in the body, she could only be with family members in one place at a time. As a spiritual being, she is with each of us, wherever we are.
The Church views heaven as a one-way mirror, like those used in schools for testing. Those behind the mirror see the child and can evaluate the child’s performance, but the mirror blocks the child from seeing those behind it.
In the same way, those in heaven see us but heaven blocks us from seeing them.
Joanie, Mother and Daddy, my grandmother — they all see us. They intercede with God for us and they intervene in our lives, often in the form of thoughts suggesting that we do things that seconds before we had not considered.
“Ten second miracles,” one friend calls them.
We need to look for these mini-miracles after a person has passed. It’s easy to dismiss them as “coincidences.” (I have heard coincidences described as “situations where God chooses to remain anonymous.”)
After my grandmother died, my life began to come together after a period of searching.
Saint Therese of Lisieux, a Carmelite saint who died at the age of 24 in 1897 from tuberculosis, is known for her saying: “I will spend my heaven doing good on earth.” This is our Catholic understanding of the Communion of Saints.
Death is not the end.
Those in heaven see us, they speak about us to one another. They intercede for us with God. They intervene in our lives, often reminding us of the values they shared with us.
Friends of mine lost their 39 year old son, Nick, on the day before Easter. Nick left a wife and three young children. Nick has two younger sisters, and the husband of the younger sister recently had a dream in which he and Nick were doctoring cattle.
Nick raised cattle and was showing Tyler what to do.
Tyler stopped and asked: “Nick, where are you?” Nick laughed and said: “Tyler, I’m right here.” Tyler asked again, “No, where are you, Nick?” Nick laughed again and said: “Tyler, I’m right here.”
Several years ago a friend who had recently lost her husband of 60 years said to me: “Luke Combs — Even though I’m leaving.” I looked up the song, the chorus is: “Even though I’m leaving, I ain’t going nowhere.”
I often share the song with families at the graveside.
Tyler’s dream and Luke’s song capture our Catholic understanding of the Communion of Saints: they are right here; they are with us.
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
