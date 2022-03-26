Everyone has their own list of fears.
Heights, close spaces, storms, spiders are all good and respectable fears.
Fear can be healthy, up to a point.
It warns us of danger and potential catastrophe.
Then, there are the other kinds of fear, often rooted in one’s distant, childhood imagination, or far worse, trauma and the memories of it.
Those fears seem to have no clear-cut edges, like a fear of the dark.
They are not usually environmental or readily managed, like turning on a light in a dark room.
Like many of you reading this now, I have been reading about and watching the unfolding of humanity going on in Ukraine, right now.
The “unreal” realness of warheads, and exodus, and death.
War has always been what it is, but unprovoked attacks on innocent people takes us aback in fear. It shakes our normal and familiar world, even if from the other side of the planet.
Like back in the first days and weeks after 9/11, we are skirting quickly into unfamiliar territory, and that often produces anxiety and more fear.
Many people turn to prayer when fear runs amok.
We know that the Christian scriptures, and the Hebrew Bible enclosed in the Old Testament, has 365 verses referring to, “Have no fear,” “Be not afraid,” or some some variation thereof.
The message is clear, but not as easy as it sounds, even if God assures us that it is do-able.
We have to do our part: Be kind, keep the Commandments, live the Beatitudes, pray, and do what we can to help others. Sound familiar?
Doing the familiar can arrest the fears that keep us awake at night. When normalcy is shaken, even shattered, we need the familiar to keep us grounded and functioning well.
This weekend, those who attend churches that follow the Lectionary, a collection of scripture readings that follow a 3-year cycle, a liturgical calendar, will hear the Gospel from Luke 15:11-32, the parable of the Prodigal Son.
This is one of the most familiar of the teaching stories, the parables, that Jesus used to engage and inspire his listeners. In the parable, a young man asks his well-to-do father for his inheritance — in advance.
The son, the younger of two, chooses to take the unearned wealth, and travel to an unfamiliar place. He engages in reckless behavior, squandering his father’s hard-earned savings.
Only when he had lost everything, and was living in debased circumstances, did he long to return to his father’s home. He longed to eat decent food, sleep in a clean bed, and had a new appreciation for what he had taken for granted.
He put aside the fears of facing his father and elder brother, and the shame of asking for a job as a laborer on his father’s land, in order to return to the familiarity and safety of home. He expected little and deserved nothing.
Seeing him out on the road to home, the gracious and undaunted father did what few 1st century Jewish fathers might have done. He ran down the road to greet him with open arms, and accepted him back into the family home, back to the familiar.
Like many of you, I struggle to process the images and stories coming out of Ukraine: the fathers and brothers staying behind to defend their homes and cites; women heaving bags of clothing and babies, struggling to leave their homes behind; elderly and infirm alike making a trek cross-country that few of us have ever imagined doing.
That could be us, our fears whisper. We see in their anguished faces that any former feeling of security that they have ever know is now gone. Unlike the Prodigal Son, they do not run to squander and waste their lives. They run to keep their lives. I feel sure that they must be longing for the familiarity of home, even as they flee from it.
What we, and the people of Ukraine, and of Russia, have is the boundless, unconditional love in which God surrounds us. Reckless people continue to make choices that fly in the face of reason, justice, and peace.
We all, however, continue to live within our Father’s house. Some members of our human family demand what they do not need and did not work for.
Some of them squander the generosity of their loving Father, who continues to love them beyond all knowing.
We cannot fully understand the heart of our Father, always forgiving, celebrating madly when one of His wandering children finds their way to the road home.
This same Father cries with us, suffers with us, strengthens the exhausted, and raises us above our fears.
You may prefer to call Him, brother, mother, friend, Jesus, or simply God.
By any name, what you will find familiar is the love.
It will always be there, engulfing us, surprising us, even when uncertainty, anxiety, and fear derail us.
We all still live in the house of our Father, and we will be restored there. Please pray for peace.
Debi Hopkins has a BA from Brescia University in Pastoral Ministry and a master of theological studies from St. Meinrad. She is currently the director of religious education at St. Martin Catholic Church in Rome, Kentucky.
