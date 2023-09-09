“Hey, Possum,” Albino Alice, the barber, said when he walked into Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe. “I hear they makin’ a movie ‘bout the Orange God.”
“Give it a rest,” Possum said. “He ain’t a god. But he’s the greatest president ever.”
“Gonna call it ‘From The White House to The Big House’,” she chuckled.
“He ain’t goin’ to no prison,” Possum said. “He’s bein’ persecuted by evil men. But he will survive. And he will be president again.”
“This ain’t ever gonna stop, is it?” he asked Bubba.
“Not as long as them two is still breathin’ air,” Bubba said. “Arguin’ ‘bout Trump is now their life’s work.”
“We gonna send Li’l Andy packin’ in November,” Possum said. “Remember how he shut the state down three years ago?”
“Yeah, and I’m glad he did,” Possum said. “Yeah, I lost money. But better’n losin’ my life. Or any of your lives, for that matter. That virus was killin’ people right and left.”
“Well, I ain’t takin’ no more of that poison the gummint created in my body,” Possum said. “I did it once fer the grandkids. Ain’t doin’ it again.”
“Your choice,” Bubba said. “I’ve had ever shot that’s available and I ain’t had no COVID.”
“Me neither,” Possum said. “And I jist had the one jab. I don’t want things in my body that I don’t know what’s in ‘em.”
“Ha,” Alice said. “You don’t know what’s in any of the things you eat and drink. What you think’s in Axe’s sausage?”
“Hey, this is pure pork sausage,” Axe said. “But I can’t speak for other folks’ sausage.”
“You know,” Bubba said. “If it weren’t fer them two arguin’ all the time, I wouldn’t even know there’s a ‘lection in two months. Seems awful quiet out there.”
“Yeah,” Axe said. “Seems like there used to be a lot more campaignin’ by this time of the year. But I know how I’m gonna vote.”
“Me too,” Possum said. “This year and next year and the year after that.”
“That’s what’s wrong these days,” Bubba said. “Everbody got their minds made up months and years before a ‘lection. Nobody listens to what the candidates say they gonna do til it’s too late.”
