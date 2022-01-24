In her 33 years of teaching, Kim Johnson has noticed the increased ownership and inclusion of students with disabilities in general education classrooms as the biggest change in the delivery of special education.
For one thing, Johnson said, the term “special education” is often now referred to as exceptional education.
Exceptional education is provided for students who have physical or mental disabilities, and those who are gifted or talented.
Johnson, Owensboro Public Schools director of special education, said a few decades ago it would not be uncommon for some students receiving special education — or specially designed coursework to best suit their needs — to be pulled out of their classrooms for those services.
Now, most exceptional education occurs in general education classrooms, and students who need that level of assistance are assigned individual education plans (IEPs).
Maranda Maurer, a Daviess County Public Schools teacher of the deaf/hard-of-hearing, agreed, adding that an IEP means a student needs something “extra” to access the curriculum in the same way as their peers who don’t require specially designed instruction.
An IEP can be administered by a general education teacher. It may also mean the student needs additional supports, which could require another educator in the classroom to co-teach and provide those interventions.
“Sometimes there’s a stigma when there’s a student in the classroom with an extra adult,” Maurer said. “Sometimes people think that means the student can’t do school without extra help.”
That is often not the case, she said. Her students have an additional educator because they know more. They are bilingual because they are learning content in English and American Sign Language, and they have an extra teacher because they are required to learn more.
“It’s not because they can’t; it’s because they can,” she said.
An IEP does not always mean students are deficient, she said, or have less cognitive abilities as their peers.
That is especially evident with the students she works with, who have a physical impairment in which they struggle with various degrees of hearing.
It is also apparent with gifted and talented students, who have their lessons fine-tuned to meet their specific needs.
Of the 789 OPS students identified with an IEP, most of them have average or above average cognitive ability. If someone were to walk into a classroom, they likely would not be able to recognize which students have IEPs, Johnson said.
And that’s the way educators want it to be, Johnson said.
“All IEP means is we are designing services specific to meet individual need,” she said. “An IEP means a student needs an addition to their core curriculum, not instead of, or as a replacement.”
OPS has seen an increase in students with IEPs over the last 10 years, while DCPS has maintained consistently around 1,800 students.
Specifically, OPS has seen more students identified with specific learning disabilities and autism, and Johnson attributes some of that increase to society and educators learning more about disabilities and the spectrum. She also said the district’s added supports for mental health services has contributed to that increase, as well.
“Some students have very significant mental health challenges and behaviors, and we adjust their curriculum to help them in any way we can,” she said.
For example, that could mean giving a student with anxiety extra time to complete a test.
Specific learning disabilities can be identified based on achievement or IQ scores, and how students respond to interventions.
Robin Bush, DCPS director of special education, said 35% of the district’s students have been diagnosed with a specific learning disability. That means there is a discrepancy in their cognitive ability or their achievement with reading, math or writing.
For example, what was once referred to as dyslexia is considered a specific learning disability in which students struggle with the understanding of language and words.
With an IEP, a student struggling with reading fluency and language comprehension can receive targeted and specific lessons to help them achieve success, Bush said.
That student isn’t given different assignments in their general education class where they sit alongside their peers, they are given extra tools to help them be successful, she said.
“That student just needs something special to help them to learn in the same way their peers do,” she said.
Bush said that IEPs and the co-teaching model has ramped up specifically in the last 10 years, and educators can see the difference that makes in all students’ lives.
“Students with IEPs generally do better when they are learning among their peers,” she said. “It’s also important and beneficial for their peers. Over the years our community, our schools and our students are more accepting, and inclusive. It is helping our students be more successful over time.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
