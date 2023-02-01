OH EXERCISE

After Jackie McCarthy had open-heart surgery, she needed a way to get back to her regular level of activity. She found the support and knowledge she needed at the Owensboro Health Healthpark through the Exercise Is Medicine Program.

She had surgery to fix a hole in her heart and repair a valve. As part of her recovery, she participated in five weeks of cardiac rehabilitation at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Once she returned to work, her schedule prevented her from attending the program, so her care team referred her to the Exercise Is Medicine program at the Healthpark — an eight-week, supervised exercise program at the only certified medical fitness facility in the state.

