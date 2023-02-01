After Jackie McCarthy had open-heart surgery, she needed a way to get back to her regular level of activity. She found the support and knowledge she needed at the Owensboro Health Healthpark through the Exercise Is Medicine Program.
She had surgery to fix a hole in her heart and repair a valve. As part of her recovery, she participated in five weeks of cardiac rehabilitation at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Once she returned to work, her schedule prevented her from attending the program, so her care team referred her to the Exercise Is Medicine program at the Healthpark — an eight-week, supervised exercise program at the only certified medical fitness facility in the state.
Exercise Is Medicine is a concept developed by the American College of Sports Medicine as a strategy for individuals with identified health risks to work with exercise professionals to improve their health, manage a condition or avoid disease by increasing their activity.
Once referred, patients meet with a certified fitness coach to take a fitness assessment that determines their level of fitness, and they’ll discuss strategies to exercise safely and to effectively reach personal goals. The fitness coach will develop an exercise prescription and explain the exercises to the patient, and they’ll stay in touch over the next eight weeks to provide coaching, encouragement and support.
McCarthy’s fitness coach gave her a great first impression.
“He did assessments and made a program for me,” she said. “He asked about other injuries I had in the past and the state of my body. That’s really where I learned what a personal trainer should be.”
She was particularly concerned about her heart rate during exercise and wanted to ensure she wasn’t pushing herself too hard after surgery. Her fitness coach provided expert help.
“He gave me a target heart rate area and explained to me that if I reach a certain area, I should back off a little bit and stay within the zone,” she said. “That made me feel very safe, as opposed to not knowing how hard I should go.”
The variety of programs at the Healthpark was also important to her — especially after being injured in a car accident over the holidays. She tried to do her regular exercise but was too sore to complete it.
“At that point, I brought my swimsuit,” McCarthy said. “I’d never tried the pool, but I got into the therapy pool and just to move in the water was such a different experience. I wasn’t nearly as sore, and I think that helped with everything. I could still get my physical activity in and get my heart rate up, so I’m glad that was an option.”
Her hard work has paid off. Within the first eight weeks of the program, she had a decrease in her body mass index and started to get her energy back. McCarthy has continued her exercise program at the Healthpark and enrolled in membership.
“After a 12-week recovery and being in surgery for four-and-a-half hours under anesthesia, it’s hard to build stamina after that,” she said.
McCarthy’s gone from being “wiped out” after one minute on the elliptical to being able to complete 10 minutes. And she doesn’t plan on stopping.
“I’ve been a three-times-a-week person for several months now,” she said.
McCarthy encourages everyone to be more active, calling it “an investment in yourself.”
“It really is medicine,” she said. “My efforts to take care of my heart and take care of myself have saved me money because I’m not on a bunch of medications.”
With a family history of type-two diabetes, McCarthy said the key to her not reaching that level is to reframe her way of thinking and look at exercise as medicine, not work.
“Exercise is not just for fancy people,” she added.
Anyone who thinks they would benefit from Exercise is Medicine and is ready to commit to a healthier lifestyle should talk to their physician and see if the program would be right for them. The cost is $50 for the eight-week program and is reimbursable upon successful completion.
Benefits of the program include:
- Improved mental and physical health
- Exercise enhances the immune system and reduces the risk of disease
- Lowers stress levels and helps manage stress
- Weight loss
- Helps relieve anxiety, tension and depression
- Decrease in blood pressure
- Stabilizes blood sugar for diabetic patients
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.