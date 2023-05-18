About three years ago, I was 1,450 meters above sea level, trekking up Bach Ma Mountain National Park in Vietnam. About halfway through the hike, I revealed my secret to some friends; I was about three months pregnant. They were shocked and offered to shepherd me off the mountain. What trumped their excitement for me was their fear that I was hiking and not lying in bed and, therefore, I was putting my pregnancy at risk.

Three months later, I was still in Vietnam, carrying around a massive baby bump. One day I was deadlifting about 135 pounds at a local gym in Vietnam when one of the staff members approached me, concerned that I was lifting weights while so obviously pregnant. Most of the gym members gawked as I went about my usual exercise routine, and it took me weeks of showing up regularly to convince them that I wasn’t going to faint or give birth during heavy-loaded squats.

