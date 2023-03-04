“Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. And after fasting forty days and forty nights, he was hungry. And the tempter came and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, command these stones to become loaves of bread.” But he answered, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.” — Matthew 4:1-4

The devil is using some slimy tactics in Matthew 4. He may have added, “Fresh baked loaves with honey and butter,” appealing to his human need, while slipping in the slight, ‘If you are the Son of God.” The Spirit placed our Lord in this position as an illustration for us to be prepared for struggles, challenges and temptations. The devil doesn’t fight fair and is at his slimiest when we are weakened and vulnerable. And most importantly, if the devil tempted Jesus, he would tempt good Bible-carrying Christians too!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.